“Off-White” designer, Virgil Abloh is being dragged on social media after showing off his $50 donation to (F)empower‘s protestor bail fund.

As founder and CEO of the luxury streetwear brand ‘Off White’ and artistic director of menswear line at Louis Vuitton, social media users were shocked that he showed off his donation of only $50 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After ranting on his Instagram story about how “streetwear is dead” and protestors looting his colleague, Sean Wotherspoon’s store, Twitter users were upset about the lack of support and his small contribution to the community.

Following his donation, Black Twitter unpacked how expensive Abloh’s products are in correlation to his donation, check out what they had to say about Virgil.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off His Cheap Donation For Protestors’ Bail was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com