Black Twitter Undefeated: From Moneybagg Joe To Biden Bucks, Folks Are Hype About The Stimmy

Twitter would be a wasteland of state jokes and bland rebuttals if it weren’t for the significant contributions from its Black user base . After the influential segment of the social media network coined the hilarious Moneybagg Joe trending topic, Biden Bucks is now the latest humorous bent on the upcoming stimulus payments.

We’re still hoping to properly credit the individuals responsible for coming up with both of the President Joe Biden name remixes in the wake of the signing into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, an ambitious $1.9 trillion dollar bill that addresses a number of issues across a wide economic and public health spectrum just as a year has passed since America has been sacked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue of the stimulus was unavoidable and a key talking point ahead of Biden’s election victory of former President Donald Trump, and the bill itself was seen as a countering blow to Trump’s plans and activities during his White House tenure.

Among the many features of note within H.R. 1319, $1,400-per-person stimulus payments will be sent out to around 90 percent of households, coupled with a $300 boost to weekly unemployment benefits, $350 in state and local aid, and an expansion of the child tax credit to the tune of $3,600.

Billions more will go to K-12 students in a bid to return them safely to classrooms across the nation, and more funds were announced for small businesses that had to adjust payroll, output, and how best to handle the realities of the pandemic. The law will also boost vaccine research, development, and distribution, boosting the efforts made by the last administration significantly.

With single filers who earn no more than $80,000 annually are due for a check, joint filers are capped at $150,000 with more coming due if dependents are claimed.

As a result, many online are expecting a nice boost of cash over the next couple of months. While the monies fall short of the promises and speculation made broadly before the bill went into law, some are looking forward to having the funds on hand and the jokes haven’t stopped flying since going into effect on Thursday (March 11).

