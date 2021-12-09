HomeNational

Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

Jussie Smollett mugshot

If there’s one thing Twitter is going to give you, it’s their opinion and Twitter is not holding back on their comments for Jussie Smollett.

In the on-going trial, of Jussie Smollett, A jury has found the 39-year-old actor, Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges stemming from his claim of being attacked in January 2019.

Almost 3 years ago, the former Empire actor first claimed he was been attacked near his Chicago apartment by two men with seemingly racist intent. In 2019, he claimed that two men attacked him due to his skin color and sexual orientation.

In most cases, Twitter would give their sympathies or outrage cries, but because Jussie Smollett bought this all on himself, nothing can save him from Twitter.

Exclusives
Close