It’s that time of the year! We’re closing out 2019 by celebrating the best of the best.
First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2019 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut!
BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!
#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Taraji P Henson On SELFSource:SELF Magazine
Taraji P. Henson ages like a fine wine…she just gets better with age. Need proof? Just take a look at her slay the digital December cover of SELF Magazine. Feast your eyes on that fro and her glow.
2. Lizzo For British Vogue
For the December issue of the UK’s Fashion Bible, the 31-year-old slayed in a black fitted Versace gown, an Adrienne Landau feather boa and a perfect beehive on top with tresses flowing down the sides hairstyle.
Literally flawless!
3. Regina King on Marie Claire
Regina King continues to dominate 2019!
With an Oscar on her mantle and her upcoming HBO show Watchmen, the 48-year-old actress is also on the November cover of Marie Claire looking like an utter dream in Gabriela Hearst dress and a pair of Bulgari earrings and bracelet for the cover.
4. Jodie Turner-Smith On Essence
The pregnant AND married “Queen & Slim” star looked gorgeous on the November cover of Essence. That melanin, those cheekbones, that look? 10s across the board.
5. Normani On Cosmo
The 23-year-old beauty rocked the heck our of the December 2019/January 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine…slaying it all the way. Rocking a pink peek-a-boo leather Jonathan Simkhai top and skirt, along with a pair of Established “Baby girl” nameplate earrings, the Atlantia native is giving you nothing short of around-the-way pop music princess.
6. Mary J. Blige On SELFSource:Jason Kim, SELF
Mary J. Blige continued her “bad b***h fall” domination!
The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar nominee stunned on the November digital issue of SELF Magazine rocking a white and black Chromat bodysuit, Alain Mikli sunglasses and Aquazurra netted booties.
YOU BETTER WERK MARY!!!
7. Rihanna On Vogue
Rihanna shut down 2019, not just with her uber-popular Fenty line, but by gracing the November 2019 cover of Vogue…and the 31-year-old looks absolutely stunning.
Rocking a tan Fenty tulle coat and a full-face of her own Fenty makeup line (we’d expect nothing less), the Grammy winner glowed in her 6th, (yes 6th!) Vogue cover!
8. Coco Gauff On Teen Vogue
What an amazing year it’s been for 15-year-old tennis phenom Cori “Coco” Gauff!
First, she stole the world’s heart at Wimbledon this summer beating out her idol Venus Williams in the first round and making it all the way to the Grand Slam’s quarterfinals. Here she is acing the cover of Teen Vogue.
9. Serena Williams On Harper’s Bazaar
The tennis GOAT stunned on her August covers of Harper’s Bazaar, which let us remind you were all unretouched. The mom of one wanted to show the world her authentic self, and we love her even more for it!
Thank you Serena for another year of reminding us how amazing you are.
10. Tyra Banks For Sports Illustrated
Tyra Banks is not playing with y’all today! The 45-year-old supermodel came out of retirement to rock the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And man, does she look better than ever!
11. Megan Thee Stallion On ID
Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the year. With her knees of steel, she catapulted into the spotlight and started one of the year’s most popular trends: #HotGirlSummer. Yet, i-D Magazine’s Winter 2019 issue, she showed us her softer side.
12. Zendaya On Allure
The “Euphoria” star did not come to play with us with her Dec/Jan Allure cover. Ms. Z channeled her inner 70s chick and we absolutely love it!
13. Tracee Ellis Ross On Essence
Tracee Ellis Ross and this afro on the October issue of Essence is everything we needed and didn’t know. The 47-year-old “Black-ish” star continues to serve and shine with everything she does.
14. Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLESource:PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MILLER MOBLEY
It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama had an incredible year.
So to celebrate everything she’s accomplished, PEOPLE Magazine has named our #ForeverFLOTUS one of their people of the year. Naturally, she looks stunning on the cover. As if we should expect anything less.
15. Halima Aden, Amina Adan, and Ikram Abdi Omar On Vogue Arabia
Halima Aden, Amina Adan, and Ikram Abdi Omar made history for being the first Black women to grace Vogue Arabia’s cover back in April. The goal was to smash stereotypes of what it means to a Muslim woman. By the looks of it, they succeeded.
16. Lupita Nyong’o On Vanity Fair
Lupita Nyong’o was a goddess in this yellow-green Valentino tulle confection for the October issue of Vanity Fair. The “Sulwe” author and Oscar winner has never taken a bad picture with her super-talented self. If she’s not nominated for an Academy Award for “Us,” we gonna riot.
17. Indya Moore On ELLE
Indya Moore is no stranger to making history and their Elle cover in June is no different. The 24-year-old performer became the first trans person to grace the pub its 34-year history. We cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store for them!
18. Gabrielle Union And Kaavia On Parents
In their first cover together, Gabrielle Union-Wade posed with her #ShadyBaby Kaavia for the May issue of Parents Magazine. This mama-daughter duo brightened our year!
19. Janelle Monae On InStyle
As one of the biggest badasses in the industry, it’s no wonder that Janelle Monae graced the cover of the InStyle’s Badass Women issue. Just peep that long bubble pony? We’re in love.
20. Missy Elliot For Marie Claire
Styled by none other than June Ambroise, the icon, the legend, Missy Elliot is giving us our entire life on the August issue of Marie Claire. Right in time for her VMAs Video Vanguard Award.