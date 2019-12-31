CLOSE
#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2019

Posted December 31, 2019

It’s that time of the year! We’re closing out 2019 by celebrating the best of the best.

First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2019 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut!

BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!

1. Taraji P Henson On SELF

Taraji P Henson On SELF Source:SELF Magazine

Taraji P. Henson ages like a fine wine…she just gets better with age. Need proof? Just take a look at her slay the digital December cover of SELF Magazine. Feast your eyes on that fro and her glow.

2. Lizzo For British Vogue

View this post on Instagram

Making her regal debut as the star of the second of #BritishVogue’s two December covers is @LizzoBeeating. More than a musician, Lizzo is a movement. Her messages of power, positivity and self-love have earned her a cult following of millions around the world. In the December issue, the star spends time with @Miss_Zing discussing coming full circle as one of the world’s biggest solo rap artists, female empowerment and being crowned this generation’s queen of body-positive pop. Read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 8 November. #Lizzo wears a @Versace dress, @AdrienneLandau feather boa, @Chopard earrings, @Wempe and @VerduraJewelry rings and @TiffanyAndCo bracelet. Photographed by @Kloss_Films, styled by @DenaGia and DoP @GaryBardizbanian, with hair by @YusefHairNYC, make-up by @ReneeGarnes and nails by @NailsByMarySoul.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

For the December issue of the UK’s Fashion Bible, the 31-year-old slayed in a black fitted Versace gown, an Adrienne Landau feather boa and a perfect beehive on top with tresses flowing down the sides hairstyle.

Literally flawless!

3. Regina King on Marie Claire

Regina King continues to dominate 2019!

With an Oscar on her mantle and her upcoming HBO show Watchmen, the 48-year-old actress is also on the November cover of Marie Claire looking like an utter dream in Gabriela Hearst dress and a pair of Bulgari earrings and bracelet for the cover.

4. Jodie Turner-Smith On Essence

The pregnant AND married “Queen & Slim” star looked gorgeous on the November cover of Essence. That melanin, those cheekbones, that look? 10s across the board.

5. Normani On Cosmo

The 23-year-old beauty rocked the heck our of the December 2019/January 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine…slaying it all the way. Rocking a pink peek-a-boo leather Jonathan Simkhai top and skirt, along with a pair of Established “Baby girl” nameplate earrings, the Atlantia native is giving you nothing short of around-the-way pop music princess.

6. Mary J. Blige On SELF

Mary J. Blige On SELF Source:Jason Kim, SELF

Mary J. Blige continued her “bad b***h fall” domination!
The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar nominee stunned on the November digital issue of SELF Magazine rocking a white and black Chromat bodysuit, Alain Mikli sunglasses and Aquazurra netted booties.

YOU BETTER WERK MARY!!!

7. Rihanna On Vogue

Rihanna shut down 2019, not just with her uber-popular Fenty line, but by gracing the November 2019 cover of Vogue…and the 31-year-old looks absolutely stunning.

Rocking a tan Fenty tulle coat and a full-face of her own Fenty makeup line (we’d expect nothing less), the Grammy winner glowed in her 6th, (yes 6th!) Vogue cover!

8. Coco Gauff On Teen Vogue

What an amazing year it’s been for 15-year-old tennis phenom Cori “Coco” Gauff!
First, she stole the world’s heart at Wimbledon this summer beating out her idol Venus Williams in the first round and making it all the way to the Grand Slam’s quarterfinals. Here she is acing the cover of Teen Vogue.

9. Serena Williams On Harper’s Bazaar

View this post on Instagram

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen @maybelline #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

The tennis GOAT stunned on her August covers of Harper’s Bazaar, which let us remind you were all unretouched. The mom of one wanted to show the world her authentic self, and we love her even more for it!

Thank you Serena for another year of reminding us how amazing you are.

10. Tyra Banks For Sports Illustrated

Tyra Banks is not playing with y’all today! The 45-year-old supermodel came out of retirement to rock the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And man, does she look better than ever!

11. Megan Thee Stallion On ID

View this post on Instagram

Hottiesss I made the COVER OF @i_d MAGAZINE!!!!! ⁣on-stands next Monday!!! ⁣⁣[The Get Up Stand Up Issue, no. 358, Winter 2019.]⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣Online now in my bio ! This is one of my favorite interviews with @jeremyoharris⁣⁣⁣ Introduction @frankie__dunn⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Photography @ethanjamesgreen⁣⁣ Fashion Director @mr_carlos_nazario⁣⁣⁣ Editor-in-Chief @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @jawaraw at @artpartner⁣⁣⁣ Make-up #kanakotakase at @streetersagency using @addictionbeauty_official.⁣⁣⁣ Nail technician @nailglam at @statementartists using @youngnailsinc.⁣⁣⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the year. With her knees of steel, she catapulted into the spotlight and started one of the year’s most popular trends: #HotGirlSummer. Yet, i-D Magazine’s Winter 2019 issue, she showed us her softer side.

12. Zendaya On Allure

The “Euphoria” star did not come to play with us with her Dec/Jan Allure cover. Ms. Z channeled her inner 70s chick and we absolutely love it!

13. Tracee Ellis Ross On Essence

Tracee Ellis Ross and this afro on the October issue of Essence is everything we needed and didn’t know. The 47-year-old “Black-ish” star continues to serve and shine with everything she does.

14. Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLE

Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLE Source:PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MILLER MOBLEY

It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama had an incredible year.

So to celebrate everything she’s accomplished, PEOPLE Magazine has named our #ForeverFLOTUS one of their people of the year. Naturally, she looks stunning on the cover. As if we should expect anything less.

15. Halima Aden, Amina Adan, and Ikram Abdi Omar On Vogue Arabia

View this post on Instagram

This April, #VogueArabia celebrates modest fashion, with Halima Aden (@halima), Amina Adan (@amina_adan), and Ikram Abdi Omar (@ikramabdi), gracing our covers. In an issue dedicated to female empowerment, we catch up with US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, athletes Ibtihaj Muhammad and Zahra Lari, and CEO Ghizlan Guenez, among other inspirational women. Want to know more? Visit Vogue.me for the full scoop. Cover 1 of 4 في عدد أبريل، تحتفي #ڤوغ_العربية بالأزياء المحتشمة، مع حليمة آدن، وأمينة آدن، وإكرام عبدي عمر، واللواتي يتألقن على أغلفة هذا العدد المكرس لتمكين المرأة. وعلى صفحاته، نلتقي نائبة الكونغرس الأمريكي إلهان عمر؛ والبطلتين الرياضيتين ابتهاج محمد، وزهرة لاري؛ والرئيسة التنفيذية غزلان غينيز، وغيرهن من النساء الملهمات. هل ترغبون في قراءة المزيد؟ تفضلوا بزيارة موقع ڤوغ العربية لتطلعوا على جميع مواضيعه الحصرية. الغلاف الأول من بين الأغلفة الأربعة Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut (@mrarnaut) | Photography: Txema Yeste (@txemayeste) | Fashion Director: Katie Trotter (@katieellentrotter) | Make up: Karim Rahman (@karimrahmanmakeup) | Text: Christine van Deemter (@christine_vand)

A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on

Halima Aden, Amina Adan, and Ikram Abdi Omar made history for being the first Black women to grace Vogue Arabia’s cover back in April. The goal was to smash stereotypes of what it means to a Muslim woman. By the looks of it, they succeeded.

16. Lupita Nyong’o On Vanity Fair

Lupita Nyong’o was a goddess in this yellow-green Valentino tulle confection for the October issue of Vanity Fair. The “Sulwe” author and Oscar winner has never taken a bad picture with her super-talented self. If she’s not nominated for an Academy Award for “Us,” we gonna riot.

17. Indya Moore On ELLE

Indya Moore is no stranger to making history and their Elle cover in June is no different. The 24-year-old performer became the first trans person to grace the pub its 34-year history. We cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store for them!

18. Gabrielle Union And Kaavia On Parents

In their first cover together, Gabrielle Union-Wade posed with her #ShadyBaby Kaavia for the May issue of Parents Magazine. This mama-daughter duo brightened our year!

19. Janelle Monae On InStyle

As one of the biggest badasses in the industry, it’s no wonder that Janelle Monae graced the cover of the InStyle’s Badass Women issue. Just peep that long bubble pony? We’re in love.

20. Missy Elliot For Marie Claire

Styled by none other than June Ambroise, the icon, the legend, Missy Elliot is giving us our entire life on the August issue of Marie Claire. Right in time for her VMAs Video Vanguard Award.

