It’s that time of the year! We’re closing out 2019 by celebrating the best of the best.

First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2019 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut!

BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!

#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Taraji P Henson On SELF Source:SELF Magazine Taraji P. Henson ages like a fine wine…she just gets better with age. Need proof? Just take a look at her slay the digital December cover of SELF Magazine. Feast your eyes on that fro and her glow.

6. Mary J. Blige On SELF Source:Jason Kim, SELF Mary J. Blige continued her “bad b***h fall” domination!

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar nominee stunned on the November digital issue of SELF Magazine rocking a white and black Chromat bodysuit, Alain Mikli sunglasses and Aquazurra netted booties. YOU BETTER WERK MARY!!!

14. Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLE Source:PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MILLER MOBLEY It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama had an incredible year. So to celebrate everything she’s accomplished, PEOPLE Magazine has named our #ForeverFLOTUS one of their people of the year. Naturally, she looks stunning on the cover. As if we should expect anything less.