Yesterday (December 30) LeBron James turned 36 years old. Fans, friend and family across the world made sure to put heavy respect on his name on his special day.

After 18 years in the National Basketball League the Cleveland native is now one of the most respected sports figures in the world. When you consider his incredible track record (4x NBA Champ, 4x Finals MVP, 4x NBA MVP, 13x All-NBA First Team and much more) it should be no surprise why he is so beloved. Individuals from far and wide not only sent him major love for his solar return but firmly put the greatest of all time crown on his head in the process.

While he kept a relatively low profile on social media the outpouring on Twitter was almost unavoidable. In the mix were touching tributes, fan made highlight reels and more. Below are some of our favorites.

Photo: Michael Hickey

Bless Up: Twitter Gave LeBron James His GOAT Flowers For His Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com