Rapperhas taken to social media to defend his future child’s motherafter she was seen allegedly smoking weed, even though she’s pregnant.

A viral video from earlier this month appears to show Rock holding a blunt. Blueface has since stated that weed has “no effect” on the baby or the pregnancy.

Blueface took to Twitter:

“Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger. I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.”

Scroll down to see his tweets, and keep scrolling to see some fan reactions about the crazy ordeal!

Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com