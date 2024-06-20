Listen Live
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty


Well, it looks like R&B singer Ella Mai has plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only did her NBA boo (and DUKE alum!) Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics snagged the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship, but it looks like the couple may have a little one on the way!

Last night (June 17), the “Boo’d Up” songstress popped out to join the celebration after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on their home turf. The Shade Room captured footage of Ella proudly sporting her man’s jersey at the party, and unless she’s hiding the game ball under the jersey… it’s safe to say that she’s rocking a very prominent baby bump.

What can we say… Tatum doesn’t miss both on AND off the court.

Fans on social media showed their joy on social media for the couple, who have been quietly dating since late 2020. If the pregnancy rumors are true (which, we’re just going to assume it is), it will be Ella’s first child and Jayson’s second, following his son, Deuce, who was born in 2017.

And you already know Pops had his boy right with him when the Celtics snagged the win, as showcased in this tender moment:

He deserves. Congrats…x2!

Social Media Celebrates Jayson Beating Ella’s “Shot Clock” In The Comments Below!

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Sam Sylk

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Mother/Wife Shot and Killed During a Texas Juneteenth Celebration

portrait of a wild animal brown camel from the front. 10 items
News

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close