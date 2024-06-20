Brandy Is Back! Fans React To Soul Icon’s Return To Horror In A24’s ‘The Front Room’

For as iconic of a singer that Brandy has proven herself to be over these past three decades and counting, the triple threat sensation has also displayed equal talent as a Hollywood actress. From her days on the short-lived ’90s ABC sitcom Thea that even pre-dates her 1994 debut album, to her impressive stint just a few years ago as rapper “Xplicit Lyrics” on the short-lived ABC primetime drama Queens — we don’t even need to mention Moesha to get the point across! — her TV resume is pretty loaded.
While her feature film roles are a bit lower in number, who could forget her barrier-breaking role as (surviving!) Black scream queen Karla Wilson in 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer? Her chase scene still ranks as one of the best in slasher film history!
Well, it look’s like B-Rocka is putting on her scream queen crown yet again for an upcoming thriller by popular indie film production company A24 titled The Front Room. And yes, she’s the star — front billing and everything!
RELATED: I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made It To The End Of Horror Films
Brandy is set to play a character named Belinda, who in addition to being pregnant is tasked with taking in her eerie-by-nature mother-in-law played by the sensational Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things, The Tragedy of Macbeth). The trailer brings to mind Hereditary meets Mommie Dearest at first glance, which could be promising with two talented actresses providing the nail-biting thrills.
With rumors that a third film in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series is currently in the works with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. both on board to reprise their roles as fellow survivors Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, we may very well see Brandy making a much-needed return to the horror fold on a wider scale. Bring it on — wait, wrong franchise!
A24’s The Front Room starring Brandy arrives in theaters September 6, 2024. See what many are saying about her return to horror on social media below:
- Brandy Speaks After Reports Of Suffering a Seizure
- Brandy Slays National Anthem at NFC Championship [VIDEO]
- Naturi Naughton Say’s 3LW ‘MTV Cribs’ House Was A Fake [VIDEO]
The post Brandy Is Back! Fans React To Soul Icon’s Return To Horror In A24’s ‘The Front Room’ appeared first on Black America Web.
Brandy Is Back! Fans React To Soul Icon’s Return To Horror In A24’s ‘The Front Room’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Brandy is about to act down in this 🥹
via @JzonAzari
2. Descendants Movie, Ariana music video, Boy is Mine remix, new music, and now a movie… Brandy renaissance incoming iktr
via @j0shsquash
3. Lets go scream queen Brandy
via @KiDCuDi
4. BRANDY X A24 X EGGERS BROTHERS This is going to be SPECIAL.
via @realityspeedd
5. Brandy is in an a24 horror movie!? 😭 we WON fr — yll know she was one of the first black final girls!
via @ItsHippyPotter
6. It’s been a long time coming 🥺
via @BrandyLegion
7. A24 understanding two vital things. Number one, we needed Brandy back in horror and two, the most important. Kathryn Hunter is utterly TERRIFYING, terrifyingly good. If I saw that woman in the street, bless her she’s probably sweet, but I’m not only crossing I’m marching past.
via @saintdutchess
8. Brandy the acTRESS is BACK baby!!
via @MediumSizeMeech
9. Brandy really just had a trailer drop for a new horror film with A24, and then will be featured on a remix of Ariana’s song tomorrow. Oh she’s back in it! Get her on the phone to reprise her role as Karla in the I Know series STAT.
via @adrianraee
10. Brandy, the actress you are 😮💨
via @waxxdoll