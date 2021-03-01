Candace Owens Called Donald Trump A Feminist, Twitter Gathers Her By Disappearing Edges

Even though she just had her first baby, Candace Owens is tap dancing better than ever. She is doing a fine jig on social media for the former president.
On Sunday, February 28, Donald Trump delivered his first address since losing the 2020 election to Joseph Biden. The disgraced politician spread various false claims at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, ranging from accusations of voter fraud to blaming Texas’s recent power outages on a non-existent windmill calamity. He seemingly took the cake when he made some very blatant transphobic commentary as he criticized Biden’s decision to allow transgender kids to participate in sports according to their gender identity.
Trump claims that trans women are "biological males" pic.twitter.com/WqmzUm7ITW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021
The conservative author took to Twitter to praise 45 in her typical ridiculous fashion. “If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports,” she wrote.
If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports.
He never kowtows to the Left. #CPAC2021 #CPAC
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 28, 2021
The tweet quickly caught momentum via retweets and shares, which prompted her to double down on her stance. “Donald Trump is more of a feminist icon than any woman breathing who works to legitimatize the diabolical effort from the LGBT community to erase what it means to be a woman. Dear “feminists,” your silence is violence.”
Donald Trump is more of a feminist icon than any woman breathing who works to legitimatize the diabolical effort from the LGBT community to erase what it means to be a woman.
Dear “feminists”, your silence is violence. https://t.co/Qz1Fi7L4cj
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 1, 2021
Naturally, Owens was met with backlash for her comments from democrats and republicans alike. You can read some of the best responses below.
Candace Owens praising tRuMP for being a "feminist" is like people saying Hitler was a humanitarian. pic.twitter.com/zbmzbMpqsD
— 𝓣χⒷ𝓸𝐲𝔦ᑎηｙ©️ 🤬 (@txboyinnyc) March 1, 2021
No lies detected.
You can peep more responses to Candace Owen’s foolishness in the gallery below.
1.
When a racist white person tells you, “some of my best friends are Black,“ they’re talking about Candace Owens.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 1, 2021
Very accurate.
2.
Candace Owens EXISTS to comfort racists. And to justify their hatred of black people. She is the buffer between their disingenuousness and owning who they really are. She is the living embodiment of "See? You people said it too."— The Foncé 👍🏿😷 (@ChocnessMonsta) March 1, 2021
The worst "we" 🙄 have to offer.
Bingo.
3.
If Candace Owens had Black friends she wouldn’t be walking around with this broken off, dehydrated, warthog fur on her head! Even her edges can’t stand her! pic.twitter.com/tEzY7R9fLB— BeigeAndBoujie (@Amber5150) March 1, 2021
Howling.
4.
Nobody:— Long Shaun Silver’s (@Whatchamccaulit) February 26, 2021
Candace Owens’ hair https://t.co/r491QwhCM3
5.
Black Twitter whenever Candace Owens opens her mouth pic.twitter.com/RtRnUKCQX7— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 1, 2021
Literally.
6.
Candace Owens calling Trump a feminist is enough to make me projectile vomit across the room.— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 1, 2021
We feel you sis.
7.
Woke up this morning and I too am blocked by Hitler apologist lunatic Candace Owens. What a great start to my day. ☕️— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 1, 2021
Lucky you.
8.
Candace Owens is on Twitter calling the former President a feminist, attacking Trans women, the LGBT community, democrats, and we're just going to pretend like this is okay?— Raleigh for Congress (@RaleighBowman) March 1, 2021
Having an opinion is one thing, inciting hate & dangerous rhetoric is another.
Trans women are women.