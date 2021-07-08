LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Candace Owens has a pure talent for stirring up emotions by way of her pointed and often misguided utterances on social media and as a media figure. The conservative pundit’s latest missive decried the validity of COVID-19 vaccines, prompting a strong reaction from folks on Twitter.

Via a tweet shared to her followers on Wednesday (July 7), Owens essentially shot down the COVID-19 vaccine and vowed that she nor her family will ever get the shot despite scientific proof they have been effective in slowing down the pandemic.

“Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine. That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family. Medical freedom is an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government,” Owens said in a tweet, echoing a slowly growing refrain from other anti-vax proponents.

Of course, her quip caught the eye of many, causing Owens to double down on. In response to one user saying that Owens has come out as “pro-choice” as a jab to her conservative politics, she fired back as expected.

“I have always been pro medical-choice and anti-the murder of infants. Not sure why this seems to have startled some on the Left who wish to conflate the two ideologies,” Owens retorted.

The reaction from Twitter has been, in a word, brisk and those users have come at Owens’ tweets from every angle imaginable. We can’t imagine that the reactions will spark Candace Owens to change her mind, but we’ve got them listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Candace Owens Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Collects Her By Wispy Edges was originally published on hiphopwired.com