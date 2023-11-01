Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On

CLOSE

had a bad experience while touring eating establishments in Atlanta, and now the city that has been widely recognized as the Black mecca is now getting dragged up and down social media for, apparently, being the mecca of restaurants to-go boxes might as well go straight into the trash. (This, despite the fact that most of his poor reviews seemed to be centered more around service than actual food quality.)

One of the restaurants he put on blast was Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ spot Old Lady Gang, where Lee said he had trouble getting a table after being told the restaurant doesn’t do takeout orders on the weekend.

There were also many online who criticized Lee’s bashing of the restaurant industry in Atlanta, but one person who has no problem dying on the anti-ATL eatery hill is Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B, who is also no fan of restaurants or servers in Atlanta.

“First things first, right? I feel like Atlanta restaurants… They don’t like to make money,” Cardi said on Instagram Live. “I feel like they don’t like people, they don’t like their customers, they just don’t f***ing like it. First things first, right? You can barely order in Atlanta restaurants. Like you call, and they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t take orders, we don’t take orders.’ It gets to the point that I literally have people that order for me, like, ‘Hey, can you just name-drop my name?’” “First, they don’t do no pick-up orders, they don’t do deliveries, they just don’t do s**t,” she continued. “Second, Atlanta restaurants, right? They be closed on the most random s**t. Like, it’s like, you go looking for a restaurant on Google, and it’s like, ‘Oh, this s**t look good.’ Oh, they closed? What the f**k is that? What do you mean y’all n****s is closed Monday through Wednesday? Or they’ll just have the most random days closed, like, ‘Oh, they closed on Tuesday.’” “It’s just the most random s**t,” Cardi concluded. “It’s like y’all motherf***ers don’t like making money.”

So, Atlanta residents and those who have visited the city, what do y’all think? Is the struggle this real when trying to eat out in the ATL?

See how social media’s reacting to Keith Lee running through Atlanta’s restaurant scene below.

