CLOSE
HomeNational

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

'Loving' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]

 

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
5 items
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In…
 19 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: The Category Is… ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Analucia…
 21 hours ago
06.17.21
Kendrick Lamar Spends His 34th Birthday Making History…
 21 hours ago
06.17.21
Exclusives
Close