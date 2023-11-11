Casio Celebrates G-SHOCK’s 40th Anniversary In NYC With A Performance From J Balvin & Unveiling New Watches

On Thursday, October 7, fans of the G-SHOCK brand filled the Manhattan Center/Hammerstein Ballroom to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the damn near indestructible but very fashionable G-SHOCK watch.

The brand’s architect, Kikuo Ibe, and other representatives were on hand to talk about G-SHOCK’s legacy and its continued plans for the future.

What makes G-SHOCK so popular among Hip-Hop culture and streetwear enthusiasts is the watch’s unique looks and, of course, the fantastic collaborations you can always expect from the watch brand.

During his heartfelt speech, which also saw the return of the infamous drop test where he showcased the watch’s world-famous durability, Ibe announced that more collaborations are coming and unveiled what he described as his dream watch, a solid gold G-D001.

The watch comes in a one-of-a-kind intricate openwork tower design “adorned with the model numbers of past and present G-SHOCK watches. With an LED light housed inside, the display case can also provide indirect lighting in interior spaces, creating a captivating ambiance of interwoven shadows and light projecting G-SHOCK history.”

Other watches announced included:

Carbon 500 Series

Immediately following the press conference, everyone was treated to an electric performance from one of the world’s biggest Latin music stars, J Balvin, who is also a huge fan of the brand, as he expressed during his short speech at the press conference.

During his set, Balvin dipped into his bag of hits, performing songs like “In Da Getto,” “Mi Gente,” and his verse off the Cardi B Invasion of Privacy single, “I Like It.”

It was a night for the books as G-SHOCK, in its 40th year, continues to deliver iconic timepieces and make the case to stick around well into its 50th year anniversary.

Congrats to G-SHOCK. Hit the gallery below for more photos and detailed descriptions of the new watches.

1. IBES Dream Watch Source:IBES Dream Watch Casio America Inc. is excited to announce a special one-of-a-kind AI-created timepiece to celebrate G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary, introducing the G-D001. Designed to mark the milestone chapter for G-SHOCK, following 40 years of premium innovation, design, and durability, G-D001 challenges new and exciting frontiers for the brand. Inspired by “Break the Boundary” as the development theme, the new G-DOO1 follows the footsteps of its initial 2018 dream project, which celebrated the G-SHOCK 35th anniversary. Today, dream project #2 features innovative, exploratory use of generative design — a computer-aided design technique that uses AI to optimize the design process — for the watch’s exterior design. A full-metal, shock-resistant structure with a creatively original organic form was achieved using a process of co-creation between human developers and AI. Eighteen-karat yellow gold is employed for the case, bezel, and band. Careful hand polishing is applied in meticulous detail by skilled craftsmen, down to the most challenging spots, giving the components a stunning luster with a look of both profundity and precision. Incorporating bumper components in organic forms, the face of the timepiece features a see-through, dial-less design that lets the internal mechanism show through plainly. Designed specifically for this one model alone, the movement employs a metal main plate, silicone cogwheels, and ruby bearings to enable hand rotation with greater precision. To further commemorate the brand’s 40th anniversary, the G-D001 features an exclusive package worthy of this monumental creation. With its toweresque form, incorporating a front cover designed to slide up to open and down to close, the case features an intricate openwork design adorned with the model numbers of past and present G-SHOCK timepieces. With an LED light housed inside, the display case can also be used to provide indirect lighting in interior spaces, creating a captivating ambiance of interwoven shadows and light projecting G-SHOCK history. The G-D001 is a beautiful tribute to the “Father of G-SHOCK”, Mr. Ibe’s legacy and mission of embracing the challenge of continual evolution. With the launch of the first-ever Dream Product five years ago, and today with the launch of Dream Project #2 in 2023, for the 40th the G-DOO1 continues to push the limits and reinforce G-SHOCK as a leader within the watch industry. This timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock-resistant structure

200 meter water resistance

Solar charging system

Multiband 6 radio control

Dual time

Stopwatch

Visibility assistance for dark locations (solar cell luminescence)

Date display G-SHOCK G-D001 will be offered for sale as a charity item in an auction to be held by Phillips, one of the world’s foremost auction houses, on December 9 – 10, 2023 in New York. All proceeds will be donated to environmental organizations. For more details, please refer to the PHILLIPS website.

2. SHOUGEKI-MARU: GAI Source:SHOUGEKI-MARU: GAI Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the release of a truly special timepiece, the MRGB2000SG-1A, in commemoration of its 40th anniversary. This limited-edition watch artfully blends tradition and innovation, drawing inspiration from the Shougeki-Maru: Gai, a kabuto helmet, to embody the warrior’s spirit of strength and grace in pure white. The “Gai” designation, representing a pristine white hue, pays homage to the Shougeki-Maru helmet and signifies the commitment to staying true to oneself. Every facet of the design, down to the intricate molding, reflects the worldview of a samurai commander, exuding resilience and integrity. The G-SHOCK MRGB2000SG-1A boasts a pure white fluoro rubber band with a texture that pays tribute to the white ito odoshi pattern used in samurai helmets. The bezel and case utilize recrystallized titanium that undergoes a deep-layer hardening process to reflect the helmet’s valiant essence. The bezel, engraved by metalsmith KOBAYASHI Masao, captures the maedate crest of the Shougeki-Maru: Gai, displaying a distinctive rock-grain relief pattern that expresses the tiger’s striped design. To further portray Japanese culture and the premium status of the MR-G line, each screw is set with a lab-grown ruby. The timepiece bodes a Clad Guard Structure that offers additional protection to the crown and buttons. Advanced features include solar-powered timekeeping, Bluetooth®, radio control for precision, a Super Illuminator for visibility in the dark, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. The special packaging included with this model resembles the helmet’s odoshi plates. This masterpiece is limited to only 700 pieces worldwide and is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship that has gone into its creation. For the true connoisseur of timepieces and those who appreciate the fusion of art and technology, the MRGB2000SG-1A is a premium collectible that encapsulates G-SHOCK’s 40 years of innovation and excellence. This timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link 200M Water Resistance

Auto LED Light

5 Alarms (1 w/Snooze Alarm)

Hand Shift Feature (analog hand models only)

Countdown Timer

1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time The G-SHOCK MRGB2000SG-1A retails for $6,600 and is available today, at select Jewelers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

3. SPECIAL RAINBOW IP Source:SPECIAL RAINBOW IP Casio America Inc. is excited to announce the special 40th Anniversary release of the G-SHOCK brand’s beloved MT-G series – introducing the MTGB2000YR1A. Inspired by the warm and colorful glow of the city skyline, the new MT-G Special: City Illumination model enhances the sophisticated original design concept of the MT-G series for an advanced timepiece, designed for maximum impact. Built with an advanced Dual Core Guard structure, and a multi-colored and multi-layered carbon frame, the interlocking metal parts give the exterior a look of rugged intricacy, while the rainbow coloring combined with the slim module, delivers an elevated, lightweight look and feel on the wrist perfect for those special occasions. The superior, multi-color design features various CMF (color, material, & finish) techniques, including 229 sheets of layered and machined carbon and glass fiber, which form the bezel frame at the sides of the watch. The original camouflage pattern of the MT-G series, now in a nighttime city-inspired view, is rendered in rainbow IP and etching on the bezel. The new model also showcases a multi-color index and hand design by a combination of vapor deposition and inkjet printing. It’s a new, first-of-its-kind technique for expressing colorfulness and metal-like texture in the same design. The MTGB2000YR1A model also includes advanced technical capabilities such as solar-powered timekeeping with Bluetooth® control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, as well as a Super Illuminator (high-brightness full auto LED light) for maintaining watch readability in the dark. With only 600 limited-edition pieces released, the MT-G Special: City Illumination model also touts special, eco-friendly packaging. The new timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

Bluetooth/MB6​

200M Water Resistance

Solar Powered​

BLE Time Sync​

Full Auto LED (Super LED)​ Flash Alert

1 Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)​

Daily Alarm​

1 Sec Countdown Timer (24Hr)​

Full Auto Calendar​

World Time The G-SHOCK MTGB2000YR1A retails for $1,450 and is available beginning xxx, while a limited supply lasts, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

4. CARBON 500 SERIES Source:CARBON 500 SERIES Casio America Inc. is proud to announce the release of the first-ever full carbon timepieces to the iconic 5000 series line, welcoming the GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6. The premium, full carbon design of the GCWB5000UN series takes pride in the unchanging square form of the first-ever G-SHOCK model, the DW5000, and honors the brand’s mission for 40 years of continuous evolution. Forged and layered with three types of carbon materials – forged carbon, carbon fiber reinforced resin, and multi-layered carbon – G-SHOCK masterfully achieves an incredibly lightweight timepiece that looks as good as it feels to wear. The GCWB5000UN is designed with a unique textured design of the forged carbon present on the bezel, band, and watch face as well as the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary logo engraved on the watch back to celebrate the monumental year of achievement. Using a thick band design and a non-reflective coated sapphire crystal the GCWB5000UN achieves a luxurious high-end feel. Available in two colorways, the GCWB5000UN-1 boasts a monochromatic midnight black hue, whereas the GCWB5000UN-6 features a rugged fuchsia with a textured design reminiscent of G-SHOCK’s absolute toughness mentality. In addition to the deluxe finishes, the limited edition GCWB5000UN line also touts a slimmed-down profile compared to its Full Metal sister line. For example, the full carbon comes in at 64g, while the full metal series arrives at 167g. The new GCWB5000UN models also include advanced technical capabilities like solar-powered timekeeping with Bluetooth® and radio control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, as well as a Super Illuminator (high-brightness full auto LED backlight) for maintaining watch readability in the dark. To further honor the launch of this limited edition, models the GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6 will be featured within exclusive 40th-anniversary special packaging. These two timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

EL Backlight w Afterglow

Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

12/24 Hr. Time Formats The G-SHOCK GCWB5000UN-1 and GCWB5000UN-6 retail for $2,000 is available on Thursday, November 9, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

5. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Source:LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Casio America Inc., in partnership with Riot Games, a world leader in e-sports as well as the developer and publisher of the hit global online game, League of Legends, announces a new addition to their iconic analog and digital G-SHOCK line. The GA100LL-1A and the GMB2100LL-1A feature iconic characters and designs from the worldwide game. The new timepieces are inspired by the G-SHOCK GA-100 and the 2100 series, showcasing an animated design that infuses the essence of the fan-favorite online game with G-SHOCK’s tough mentality. The GA100LL-1A is designed to honor the charismatic champion, Jinx, by infusing the avatar’s apparel and love for mayhem into a captivating, tough timepiece that can withstand a battle. The face and watch band of the GA100LL-1A showcase vibrant pink, yellow, and blue hues indicative of the character’s wild spirit. As an added special touch, the band features Jinx’s avatar in action alongside a stylish graffiti design. To further highlight the collaboration, the League of Legends logo is printed on the case back and band. Similarly, the GMB2100LL-1A captures the design features of the Hextech fusion of magic and technology from the League of Legends world, featuring tones of dark gold and warm browns that beautifully highlight the craftsmanship of the fully metal GMB2100LL-1A. Laser-engraved along the edges of the timepiece face are geometric designs represented throughout gameplay. The band features an aged IP to give a time-worn feel, with hints of blue on the dial, calling back to the color of the Hextech technology. The limited-edition collaboration harmoniously captures G-SHOCK’s spirit of durability and toughness with the strategy and action of the online game. The attention to detail celebrates the epic game and G-SHOCK’s iconic design, bringing together the best of both worlds. Offering fans and collectors two timepieces that showcase G-SHOCK’s cutting-edge technology, durability, and style with the gameplay of League of Legends. Both timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

1/1000s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC) The G-SHOCK GA100LL-1A retails for $200 and the GMB2100LL-1A retails for $1,100 both of which are available on Tuesday, October 3, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

6. MUDMAN Source:MUDMAN Casio America, Inc. unveils the latest addition to its esteemed Master of G Series, the new MUDMAN designed to endure the most extreme conditions. From rescue missions to challenging wilderness survival, the GW9500 sets a new benchmark in durability and functionality. Featuring three colorways in a slimmer profile and improved readability, these timepieces offer enhanced comfort and utility for professionals in demanding environments. Inspired by specialized gear built for the harshest conditions, the watches showcase a solid and rugged design that combines strength, slimness, and ease of use. By utilizing cutting-edge glass-cutting techniques and a new glass adhesion method, the bezel height has been reduced, while the Carbon Core Guard structure ensures exceptional rigidity, resulting in a more compact form. Notably, the Duplex LCD which is a dual-layer LCD significantly reduces bulk while delivering improved functionality. The overall case thickness measures an impressive 14.8 mm, even with the inclusion of Triple Sensor technology and a dual-layer LCD – a first for G-SHOCK timepieces. With its multi-component protector and independent front button, the MUDMAN exudes a heightened sense of toughness. The GW9500 collection also retains its mud-resistant construction, equipped with gasket fittings and cylindrical stainless-steel parts to protect the front and three direct sensor buttons. Engraved on the case back is the iconic MUDMAN mole character in its newly updated design to embody the spirit of the series and symbolize the watch’s resilience and ruggedness. Its dynamic updated design represents the new evolution of the MUDMAN line, paying homage to its enduring legacy. G-SHOCK’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the new case, bezel, and soft urethane band, crafted with bio-based resins sourced from renewable organic resources, such as castor oil plants and corn. By utilizing these materials, G-SHOCK aims to reduce its environmental impact and promote a more sustainable future. Equipped with the renowned Triple Sensor technology, the MUDMAN offers a digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer to accurately sense and monitor natural changes. This comprehensive suite of features further enhances the watch’s functionality, making it an indispensable tool in survival situations. The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

Dust and Mud-Resistant Structure

200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar

Multiband 6 Radio-controlled

1/100-sec Stopwatch (24 Hr)

1-sec Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

5 Daily Alarms

Full-Auto LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)

World Time 31TZ, 48Cities+UTC The G-SHOCK MUDMAN collection is available for purchase now with the GW9500-3, GW9500-1, and GW9500-1A4 each retailing for $380. The collection is available at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

8. MUDMASTER CONNECTED Source:MUDMASTER CONNECTED Casio America Inc. is pleased to announce the newest addition to the legendary Master of G line – introducing the GWGB1000 MUDMASTER flagship watch. Inspired by the adventurous spirit exemplified by driving across the wilderness in an “overlanding” style, the design incorporates the solid, rugged look of off-road vehicles and survival gear. For the first time in the Master of G line, the GWGB1000 timepieces employ a newly developed guard structure that combines components made with different materials: forged stainless steel with diamond-like-carbon DLC coating for the bezel ring, upper and lower bezel guards and front button guard, and carbon fiber-reinforced resin for the left and right side button guards. This beautifully crafted line includes three analog-digital combination watches, GWGB1000-1A, GWGB1000-1A4, and GWGB1000-3A, that deliver outstanding durability and a comfortable fit with a robust exterior build thanks to their metal components. Each timepiece draws earthly elements into the design of the watch, and the bio-based resin watchbands are equipped with hues of grey, maroon, and forest green to channel the essence of the total toughness of the Master of G line. Evoking the true essence of the legendary Master of G, land category, the MUDMASTER, GWGB1000 is designed to withstand the harshest conditions. The buttons are protected by cylindrical stainless-steel parts, and the button shafts are equipped with gasket fittings. The crown features a screw-lock construction to prevent contamination with mud and dust. Additionally, the sides and underside of the module incorporate αGEL™ to ensure vibration resistance. In design and functionality alike, this MUDMASTER is an embodiment of the G-SHOCK absolute toughness DNA as well as the practical utility needed to meet the demands of professional use. The case back is engraved with the Carbon Core Guard logo, amplifying the superior shock-resistant structure by leveraging the properties of carbon fiber (shock resistance, rigidity, and resistance to degradation). In addition, it also features Tough Solar (solar-powered, Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled timekeeping, Triple Sensor (Altimeter/Barometer, Thermometer, Compass), and Smartphone Link connectivity via the CASIO Watches app, When paired with a smartphone, the dedicated app offers easy operation of various features, including Location Indicator, which points the inset dial indicator hand in the direction of a location recorded on the map within the app, and Mission Log, which records activity history. These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Solar Powered (Tough Solar)

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link

Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown Timer (60 Min.)

1/1000s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC) The G-SHOCK GWGB1000 will retail for $800 and will be available on Friday, October 13th, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

11. POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS Source:POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to introduce the Polychromatic Accents collection. This exceptional line of full metal timepieces pays homage to G-SHOCK’s time-honored legacy while embracing diversity and individuality through a vivid spectrum of colors. The G-SHOCK Polychromatic Accents collection is proof of the brand’s commitment to complementing diverse individual identities. This exceptional range takes inspiration from two iconic models with stainless steel case & band and screw-lock case back – the GMWB5000 and the GMB2100. True to G-SHOCK’s heritage, these timepieces embody an inventive and original look, seamlessly blending strength and beauty. The GMB2100PC-1A offers a captivating silver exterior with a vibrant purple and blue gradation and pops of red and green. Meanwhile, the GMB2100BPC-1A sports warm all-black tones with blue and yellow accents, celebrating inner strength and individuality. The GMWB5000PC-1 and GMWB5000BPC-1 showcase mesmerizing blue/green gradations, glass gradation vapor deposition, and colorful accents on the digital face, mode indicators, and frame lines. The Polychromatic Accents collection stays true to G-SHOCK’s legendary shock-resistant structure. Buffering components crafted from fine resin are strategically placed between the stainless-steel bezel and case. Additionally, the hairline finish graces the bezel’s top, while a mirror finish adorns the beveled edges, enhancing the metal’s texture to the fullest degree. The GMB2100BPC-1A and GMWB5000BPC-1 feature a sleek Black IP (ion plating), exuding a contemporary and sophisticated look. In keeping with G-SHOCK’s commitment to precision and reliability, each model is equipped with solar-powered timekeeping and Bluetooth® connectivity, ensuring accurate timekeeping. The GMB2100PC-1A and GMB2100BPC-1A models feature a high-brightness double LED light and hand shift feature, while the GMWB5000PC-1 and GMWB5000BPC-1 models come equipped with a high-brightness full auto LED light, phone finder, and radio-controlled Multiband 6 timekeeping. These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar (Solar Powered)

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link

Auto LED Light

5 Alarms (1 w/ Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr.)

World Time + UTC (up to 300-cities w/ the CASIO Watches App) The G-SHOCK GMB2100PC-1A and GMWB5000PC-1 retail for $580 and the GMB2100BPC-1A and GMWB5000BPC-1 retail for $630 and are available today, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

14. CAUTION YELLOW SERIES Source:CAUTION YELLOW SERIES Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to unveil its latest creation, the Caution Yellow Collection. This unique lineup, comprising four stunning models – GWB5600CY-1, GAB2100CY-1A, GA100CY-1A, and GA700CY-1A – is designed to capture the essence of high-impact, high-visibility fashion. Known for pushing the boundaries of design and performance, G-SHOCK has once again combined form and function in this collection set to hit stores today. What’s more, the GWB5600CY-1 and GAB2100CY-1A models feature Bluetooth functionality, adding an extra layer of utility to these remarkable timepieces via the CASIO Watches app. Each watch in this collection boasts a sleek matte black case and band, artfully accented with vibrant yellow highlights, offering a striking contrast that catches the eye and ensures unparalleled visibility. Drawing inspiration from the painted caution lines on roads, curbs, and walkways this collection incorporates two different tones of the accent color yellow – a light yellow that adds a colorful pop, and a dark yellow that intensifies visibility. These carefully chosen hues make a bold statement and enhance the watches’ overall style. Setting this collection apart is its ironic concept, “Black and caution yellow.” Thanks to G-SHOCK’s renowned toughness and reliability, there is no need to worry about putting these watches through the paces. With its fusion of technology and eye-catching design, these watches are a must-have addition to a watch enthusiast’s collection. These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Auto LED Light

5 Alarms (1 w/Snooze Alarm)

Hand Shift Feature (analog hand models only)

Countdown Timer

1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr) (GWB5600CY, GAB2100CY)

1/1000s Stopwatch (24 Hr) (GA100CY, GA700CY)

World Time The G-SHOCK GWB5600CY-1 and GAB2100CY-1A retail for $150, GA100CY-1A retails for $120, and the GA700CY-1A retails for $99 and are available today, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

17. MULTICOLORED ACCENT SERIES Source:MULTICOLORED ACCENT SERIES Casio America Inc. is pleased to announce exciting new colorways to the GAB2100 line – introducing the GAB2100FC timepieces. The one-tone multicolor timepieces transform the iconic octagonal form, inherited from the design concept of the very first G-SHOCK, into a youthful must-have for the Fall. Fun, playful accents adorn the monochromatic case and band for an added flare to elevate the casual design. Colorful hues, inspired by the look of confetti at a concert or party, intricately outline the bezel inlay sections and dial components. These splashes of color complement the monochrome base of the otherwise minimalist design, adding distinctive accents to any outfit with which you pair the watch. This vibrant line includes three analog-digital combination watches: GAB2100FC-7A, GAB2100FC-1A, and GAB2100FC-3A, all of which deliver a charming splash of color – blue, red, green, and yellow respectively – as well as outstanding durability. The introduction of a casual style timepiece adds to G-SHOCK’s wide array of multi-use legendary watches. The GAB2100FA is perfectly designed for both practical daily use and keeping up with trends. Both the case and band are crafted with a matte resin, allowing for comfort and lightweight wearability. The GAB2100FC is available in three delightful tones, including white, black, and army green, which make the colorful accents truly pop. Maintaining G-SHOCK’s dedication to crafting durable timepieces, each watch is equipped with a Smartphone Link and Tough Solar power capabilities and employs the Carbon Core Guard structure to preserve a slim fit on the wrist. The dual-layer dial construction highlights the chic, youthful design and the dimensionality of the LCD and inset dial. These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology, including: Shock Resistance

200 Meter Water Resistance

Solar Powered (Tough Solar)

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown Timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC) The G-SHOCK GAB2100FC-7A, GAB2100FC-1A, and GAB2100FC-3A will retail for $160 and is available today, October 18th, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

19. PINK RIBBON – BCRF Source:PINK RIBBON - BCRF Casio America, Inc. announced its donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to support its mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 2023, G-SHOCK has donated $20,000 to BCRF in hopes of eradicating the disease. As a brand synonymous with toughness, G-SHOCK wanted to bring that same mindset to those living with the disease, and BCRF made for the perfect partner. G-SHOCK’s donation will fund 400 hours of lifesaving breast cancer research led by world-class BCRF investigators. Since its founding in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF has backed researchers who have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis. As the most common cancer in American women, with about one in eight women (13 percent) developing invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, research is of the utmost importance. Though these statistics are staggering, G-SHOCK hopes its donation will help make the positive and necessary strides to render breast cancer a thing of the past. “Breast cancer has long been a disease that has impacted many, and we are proud to be donating to BCRF’s decades-long research efforts to find a cure,” said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio’s Timepiece Division. “Their dedication, care, and unwavering commitment are inspiring to all those affected. Know that G-SHOCK stands with you, and we are eagerly awaiting the day when breast cancer is behind us.” Inviting all to join in on the cause, the timepiece brand is going pink this October, and all year round, with the introduction of the G-SHOCK GMAS2100P-4A and the GA2100P-1A, for women and men, respectively. The GMAS2100P-4A features an all-pink design for a bold representation of the wearers’ cause, whether they’re a breast cancer thriver, relative, friend, or simply wish to show their support. The GA2100P-1A’s all-black design with hints of pink throughout showcases a subtle, yet substantive reminder of those who are living with breast cancer. The new watches also come equipped with G-SHOCK signature technology including: Shock Resistant Structure

200 Meter Water Resistance

Double LED light

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

1/100-Second Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

Daily Alarm(s) (with Snooze)

12/24 Hr Time Formats Go pink this October with G-SHOCK by shopping the GMAS2100P-4A and GA2100P-1A timepieces at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. Both styles are available for purchase beginning today and retail for $99. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

22. BODEGA Source:BODEGA G-SHOCK and Bodega, two renowned brands in the world of streetwear, have joined forces to bring a fresh new take on the “Quintessential G-SHOCK” DW-5600 timepiece. Developed to mark G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary, The DW5600BDG23-1 collaboration timepiece promises to be a must-have for fans of both brands. As a follow-up to the DW6900 collab back in 2018, this second trip around the dial continues to highlight the qualities that have helped G-SHOCK stand the test of time decade after decade. Combined with Bodega’s unique vision and design, which sees it as both an accessory and object, this timepiece has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind accessory that seamlessly weaves together form and function. Whether you have a rotation longer than the hours in a day or you’ve never put on a watch in your life, the Bodega x G-SHOCK DW5600BDG23-1 sets out to appeal to the seasoned collector, the new enthusiast, and the people who just want to know when their break starts, making it a truly anytime & anywhere companion. Grounded in the same design principles that the DW5600 has been known for since the beginning, this version is a shock resistant and water-resistant timepiece, which allows you to put it on and go without any worries of being thrown off schedule. But where Bodega really prided themselves was on how they left their mark, pushing the design forward without compromising its integrity. Done in a smoke grey translucent resin, the watch’s strap and case perfectly accent its face which includes co-branding in a custom script, surrounded by a blue and red trim. But it’s when your visibility drops and the EL backlight glows that the collab comes to life in true Bodega fashion. The watch is finished off with a custom engraving with co-branding and graphics on the underside, in addition to an alternate woven strap with a first of its kind carabiner closure. This project marks a new era in the partnership between G-SHOCK and Bodega and the Bodega team could not be more excited to be a part of this historic rollout in celebration of G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary. The DW5600 also includes shock resistance, 200M water resistance, EL backlight afterglow, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and more. The DW5600BDG23-1 model will retail for $170 and will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, February 21st at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com/us.

23. ONENESS Source:ONENESS G-SHOCK and Oneness, two renowned brands in the world of streetwear, have collaborated on G-SHOCK’s classic DW5600 timepiece for a limited-edition model to celebrate the timepiece brand’s milestone 40th anniversary. Combining the unmistakable durability and toughness of G-SHOCK with the spirit of Kentucky bourbon, paying tribute to Oneness’ roots, the DW5600ONS234 is a unique and captivating timepiece. Craftsmanship, legacy, and innovation make G-SHOCK synonymous with quality, and through the Oneness collaboration, this connection becomes even more apparent. Attention to detail is visible throughout with the straps of the watch showing off a gradient colorway print spanning from amber to deep reddish brown to represent the look of Kentucky bourbon. The bezel is clear resin, and the timepiece features gold IP (ion plating) on the buttons and buckle for an elevated touch. To further highlight the collaboration, the Oneness logo is engraved on the case back, and can also be found on the face of the watch with the quote, “What Are You Waiting On.” Limited to a select number of pieces, the G-SHOCK x Oneness DW5600ONS234 is a collector’s dream and a must-have for enthusiasts of both brands, as well as those of Kentucky bourbon. As with all G-SHOCK collaborations, the timepiece comes in bespoke packaging reminiscent of your favorite bourbon, along with a fabric bag and branded stand display, making it an exceptional keepsake for those who appreciate the fusion of fashion, street culture, and a Kentucky classic. This project marks a first for the two brands, who have long been partners, and the G-SHOCK team is thrilled to be a part of this historic rollout with ONENESS as part of the ongoing celebration of G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary. The DW5600 also includes shock resistance, 200M water resistance, EL backlight afterglow, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and more. The DW5600ONS234 model will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase starting Friday, July 28th at Oneness boutiques and online. Beginning on August 4th, the DW5600ONS234 will be available for purchase on gshock.com and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com/us.

24. UNDEFEATED Source:Undefeated Casio America, Inc. announces an exciting collaboration with global sportswear brand, UNDEFEATED Inc. The highly anticipated result of this partnership is the limited-edition DW6900UDCR23-5 timepiece, featuring a distinctive design that fuses both brands’ unique styles. As part of G-SHOCK’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, the DW6900UDCR23-5 collaboration pays homage to four decades of pushing the boundaries of watchmaking excellence. This special release not only marks a milestone for G-SHOCK but also represents a thrilling new chapter in the brand’s ongoing commitment to creativity and innovation. This watch showcases a cutting-edge design, crafted with precision and durability, perfectly embodying the spirit of both G-SHOCK and UNDEFEATED. This exclusive model features a brown resin case, complemented by a vibrant yellow dial that adds a touch of modern flair. Blue highlights accentuate the watch’s overall appearance, further enhancing its stylish appeal. Designed for versatility, the timepiece comes with an additional Nato-style nylon cloth strap in classic black, adorned with the iconic UNDEFEATED patch sewn onto the top part of the strap. This extra strap allows wearers to switch up their style effortlessly, making the watch a perfect companion for any occasion. Incorporating iconic branding elements, the G-SHOCK x UNDEFEATED watch proudly displays the UNDEFEATED logo on the LCD when the LED backlight is activated and on the case back, symbolizing both brands’ shared passion for pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. The G-SHOCK x UNDEFEATED collaboration timepiece will be available in limited quantities, making it a must-have collector’s item for enthusiasts of both G-SHOCK and UNDEFEATED. True to G-SHOCK’s reputation, the DW6900UDCR23-5 also features various functions, including a stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alert, and calendar features. The DW6900UDCR23-5 will retail for $190 and will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 18th exclusively on undefeated.com. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com/us.

25. PACKER Source:PACKER Casio America, Inc. announces an exciting collaboration with iconic sneaker and contemporary lifestyle boutique, Packer Shoes. The latest G-SHOCK partnership has resulted in a limited-edition DW5600PCK232 timepiece, highlighting the distinctive style of both brands. The DW5600PCK232 combines G-SHOCK’s enduring spirit of durability and toughness with Packer’s innovative designs and streetwear style, creating a unified timepiece. This limited-edition model features a cerulean blue resin case, accompanied by two interchangeable resin bands in slate grey and deep navy. The color palette reflects the futuristic and environmental elements that inspire the construction of this one-of-a-kind timepiece. Crafted with G-SHOCK’s statement durability, shock resistance, and 200-meter water resistance, the timepiece comes equipped with an ultramodern limited-edition time capsule casing. The casing is engraved with the creative logos of both G-SHOCK and Packer to commemorate the collaboration featuring a circular design surrounding the two brands and 2023 A.D. This special release celebrates G-SHOCK’s legacy of unwavering durability and innovation by drawing inspiration from futuristic works of art and design. The DW5600PCK232 model pays homage to the long-standing history of both brands, as they have blazed trails in their respective industries with bold and creative designs. The G-SHOCK x PACKER collaboration timepiece will be available in limited quantities, making it a must-have collector’s item for enthusiasts of both G-SHOCK and Packer. True to G-SHOCK’s reputation, the DW-5600PCK232 also features various functions, including a stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alert, and calendar features. The DW5600PCK232 will retail for $140 and will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 15th exclusively on packershoes.com. Beginning on September 21st, the DW5600ONS234 will be available for purchase on gshock.com and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com/us.

26. MTG GOLDEN DRAGON Source:MTG GOLDEN DRAGON Casio America Inc. proudly announces the launch of the MTGB3000 GOLDEN DRAGON, the newest addition to its admired MT-G line. This exclusive annual model celebrates the New Year and signifies G-SHOCK’s commitment to innovation and design in the world of timepieces. Designed to symbolize strength, prosperity, and power, the MTGB3000 GOLDEN DRAGON embodies the majestic creature’s symbolic significance. Limited to only 200 pieces worldwide, this special MT-G watch boasts unique features that honor the essence of the Golden Dragon. G-SHOCK not only integrates top-tier functionality, such as the shock-resistant carbon case and Bluetooth/Multiband 6 connectivity but also infuses artistry into the watch’s aesthetic. The meticulous crafting of the black IP case, embellished with gold IP and intricate dragon scale etching on the bezel, demonstrates the brand’s attention to detail and precision. The use of advanced laser technology in creating the bezel and band keeper showcases the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. The MTG-B3000 GOLDEN DRAGON stands as a collector’s dream, a fusion of innovation and symbolism that resonates with discerning watch enthusiasts. By continually refining their craft and infusing each creation with meaningful, intricate details, G-SHOCK enters 2024 as a leader in technological advancements and also sets the bar high for the industry by intertwining innovation and meticulous design in every timepiece they produce. This limited-edition watch comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: Shock Resistance

200M water resistance

Tough Solar

Bluetooth enabled

Multiband 6

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Full-auto LED light (Super Illuminator) The G-SHOCK MTGB3000CDX9 retails for $1,050 and is available on x, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

27. FEATURE Source:FEATURE G-SHOCK and FEATURE, the renowned high-end footwear and apparel boutique, have joined forces to create a special edition, Vegas-inspired timepiece in honor of G-SHOCK’s Milestone 40th anniversary. The DW6900FTR23 draws its inspiration from the iconic 6900 series and takes cues from FEATURE’s hometown roots in the heart of Las Vegas. With striking brown and green colorways reminiscent of a roulette table, this new timepiece effortlessly integrates the essence of both brands. Further extenuating the shared messaging between the brands, FEATURE’s “All Things Good” mantra is present within the collaboration packaging and perfectly aligns with G-SHOCK’s legacy of delivering top-of-the-line, dependable products beloved by consumers and enthusiasts alike. The watch face is highlighted by a distinctive red and black checkered pattern, evoking a Las Vegas roulette wheel, and proudly displays the “FEATURE” logo on its front. Taking further inspiration from the casino scene, the timepiece boasts a gold IP front light and function buttons, as well as the iconic G-SHOCK logo and a vivid green “G,” symbolizing the green, felt paneling of a casino table. The limited-edition timepiece features a semi-transparent resin band similar to the wood paneling found throughout a roulette table. The secondary interchangeable band will be exclusive to FEATURE and draws a design aesthetic from a roulette table with a green resin band printed with the various numbers included on the board. Both bands were thoughtfully designed to highlight the synergy between the two brands. To celebrate this unique collaboration, each timepiece comes in limited-edition packaging The exclusive box features both brand logos and the “All Things Good” and “ATG” sayings throughout plus a beautifully crafted roulette table print within. This collaboration between G-SHOCK and FEATURE is a celebration of each brand’s origin and innovation. Resulting in a one-of-a-kind watch in honor of G-SHOCk’s 40th anniversary that fans and collectors want to have. In addition to its unique design, the DW5600 offers a host of practical features, including shock resistance, 200M water resistance, EL backlight afterglow, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and much more. The FEATURE exclusive model, DW6900FTR23B will be available for retail at $170 and can be purchased starting Sunday, October 15th in-store at FEATURE locations and on feature.com on October 21st. G-SHOCK will release DW6900FTR23A on gshock.com and the G-SHOCK Soho store beginning October 26th. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com/us.