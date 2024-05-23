Cavs Fire J.B. Bickerstaff Days After Losing To Celtics

CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially firedafter five seasons.

Keep scrolling to see Twitter reactions from Cleveland fans about the semi-expected move.

Bickerstaff was named the Cavs interim coach in 2020 after the team dismissed John Beilin. During his tenure J.B. amassed a 170-159 record while guiding Cleveland through two postseason runs.

In 2023 the Cavs lost in the first round to the New York Knicks. This season Cleveland made it to the second round before being ousted by the Celtics in five games.

The 2024 playoff run into the second round was the first time Cleveland made it that far without LeBron James since 1993.

“J.B. is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human-being.” Cavaliers GM Koby Altman on J.B. Bickerstaff

From ESPN:

Cleveland wants a fresh approach now and president of basketball operations Koby Altman and general manager Mike Gansey will embark on a coaching search.

The Cavaliers have a significant talent base with All-Star guards Mitchell and Darius Garland and a frontcourt of Allen and Evan Mobley.

In a statement from Cavs General Manager Koby Altman, he said, “J.B. is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human-being. Over the past four years he helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves. Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership.”

The next question for Cleveland is whether or not superstar guard Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension. If Mitchell declines the extension it will likely force Cleveland into trading him.

The Cavs’ other star guard Darius Garland is rumored to want out of Cleveland if Mitchell is extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

