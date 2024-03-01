Celebrate Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos

CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her 41st birthday today (March 1). The Black Panther star quickly became a fan favorite with her impactful and memorable film roles. Check out a gallery of her most stunning photos to celebrate another year of Lupita’s life inside.

Just a few years ago coming off the success of their box office hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans began to discuss Lupita’s cultural identity, saying she had “that thang” on her and how she’s easily one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood.

The film encouraged fans to take a closer look inside the lives of the stars and creators involved. Fans rushed to social media to discuss whether or not Nyong’o is of Mexican or Indigenous descent as the movie highlights both cultures. Nyong’o was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico to Kenyan parents. Her supporters argue her ethnicity and race, whether or not she should be considered Mexican or Kenyan, and if she truly identifies with the characters on the Black Panther sequel.

Aside from the race and ethnicity discourse, Nyong’o has been praised for being outright gorgeous. Fans are commenting on the actress’ vivacious curves and saying she has “that thang on her.”

Cultural commentator Scottie Beam shared her thoughts in the tweet below:

The entertainment industry knows Nyong’o beyond her stunning features. Critics praise her for her natural gifts presented onscreen in the countless hit films she’s appeared in from “Black Panther” to “Us.” Nyong’o’s performances in film prove that she’s more than her physical features, but a delightful talent that should be uplifted and supported.

So, let’s give Lupita her flowers for being a gifted entertainer and a BADDIE! Since we can’t take our eyes off her either, we wanted to create a gallery with her most stunning photos.

Check out a few of her gorgeous photos below:

