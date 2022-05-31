CLOSE

Late rapper MO3, known to his family and close circle as Melvin Abdul Noble Jr., was born in McKinney, TX on this day in 1992.

Raised in Dallas, his music ambitions took off with the 2014 release of the Shottaz mixtape and his popularity continued to grow with Shottaz Reloaded, which dropped two years later. In February 2020, he teamed up with Lil’ Boosie on their collaboration album “Badazz MO3.”

Sadly, just as he was geared up to take his career to the next level, MO was killed in a shooting on November 11, 2020. He was 28 years old. The 2nd annual MO3 Day will take place later this afternoon (May 31st) in McKinney’s Cottonwood Park in his memory.

Though he’s no longer here in the physical, his legacy lives on through his music and children. Celebrate the short but impactful life of MO3 with the collection of photos, clips and music below.

Long Live 3.

The Latest:

We’re Hiring! Apply Now!

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ohio Teachers Could Be Armed Before The End Of The Year

Former Charleston Slave Trading Port To Reopen As African American Museum

Next Song Please! Pharrell Agrees With Fan That Hit Single “Happy” Is Annoying

Update: Brown’s QB Deshaun Watson Named in 24th Civil Lawsuit

Martin Reunion Special Trailer Has Dropped [Video]

White Man Sentenced To Death For ‘Especially Heinous’ Murder Of His Black Teenage Daughter

Miss Global Haiti 2022 Is An Accomplished Neurosurgeon Leading The Fight Against COVID-19

I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3

Commentary: Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers

How Black Voters Could Be The Difference For Karen Bass In Tight Los Angeles Mayor Race

Celebrate The Life of MO3 With His Biggest Songs, Videos & Pics was originally published on theboxhouston.com