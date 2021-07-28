Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

There’s been a lot of chatter regarding Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka’s early departure from the Tokyo Olympics. While the world is used to seeing athletes ignore their bodies and mental well-beings to power through challenges, both Biles and Osaka are changing the narrative.
Since the news broke, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Biles. From our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama to boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, people stood in solidarity to support the 24-year old gymnast who has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.
Early this morning, the USA Gymnastics twitter account updated us on the final status of Simone’s decision and reinforced why she is indeed a role model to the rest of the world.
“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” they wrote.
In case you missed it, here are some other celebrities that used their voice to stand with our forever champion, Simone Biles.
1. Michelle Obama
I don’t know about you, but FLOTUS doesn’t send me tweets every time I prioritize my mental health over a competition. This kind of love and support is beyond memorable.
2. Amanda Gorman
Famed poet Amanda Gorman pointed out the misogynist behavior that often plays out in the sports world and beyond. Sadly women are expected to power through things that are overlooked for men.
3. Uzo Aduba
Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba reminded us just how lucky we are to have Simone and the rest of the USA team represent us.
4. Cori Bush
U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush showed her support for both Naomi and Simone. She pointed out that these women are setting the bar for self-care and mental health in the Black community.
5. Hoda Kotb
Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb points out the obvious; Simone Biles was a winner long before she entered the Olympics. After all, she’s not the most decorated American gymnast for nothing. She literally is the GOAT and withdrawing from the Olympics doesn’t change that.
6. Manny Pacquiao
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao dropped a few lines from one champion to another.
7. Loni Love
Comedian and talk show host Loni Love also sent some kind words and high vibes to Simone Biles.
8. Luvvie Ajayi
Author Luvvie Ajayi said it best, “Ya’ll not gonna stress us out.” -signed Black women EVERYWHERE.
9. Kavitha Davidson
Sports and Culture Writer Kavitha Davidson broke down how many times Simone Biles pushed through while compromising her physical and mental health.
10. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has been vocal about her struggles with depression. If anyone knows the importance of prioritizing mental health, its her. In an Instagram post, she showed her support for the gymnast.