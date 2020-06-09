Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Kanye West is the latest celebrity to take a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families, TMZ reports.
And he isn’t the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting.
Floyd’s brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see.
See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.
2. Kanye West
Kanye West made a surprising appearance at Chicago protests for George Floyd where the known supporter of Trump walked with the people. This comes a day after ‘Ye donated $2 million to the cause and set up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter.
3. KeKe Palmer
KeKe Palmer has a natural way with words. The Strahan, Sara, and Keke talk show host was captured passionately preaching to members of the National Guard encouraging them to kneel and march beside the people. The now viral clip shows the power of communication, understanding and peaceful protests.
4. John Boyega
“Star Wars” actor John Boyega initially expressed his outrage over the killing of George Floyd on social media then took his voice to the streets where he marched with the people.
5. Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams is following in the footsteps of her great grandfather, activist and Rev. Hosea William, and fighting for civil rights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was on the front lines of the #GeorgeFloyd protests this weekend and shared footage of her getting tear-gassed despite peacefully protesting in Atlanta.
6. J. Cole
J. Cole took to his childhood neighborhood to protest with the people of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The lauded lyricist is consistent with his support for his fellow Black people.
7. Nick Cannon
Activist Nick Cannon is a man of the people, so we’re not surprised to see him marching with the masses.
8. Tinashe
Tinashe took to the side of a freeway to proudly protect with a #BlackLivesMatters poster.
9. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson doesn’t just play bad a** characters on screen, she’s bad a** in real life. She stays on the front lines with protestors and uses her platform to raise awareness around social injustice.
10. Michael B. Jordan
“Just Mercy” actor Michael B. Jordan — who also played Oscar Grant in the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station” about the killing of Oscar Grant at the hands of the police — was spotted among protestors rocking a natural fro and black mask.
11. Jamie Foxx
Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx attended the protests in San Fransisco where he also performed for the crowd before leaving them with this message, “All I wanted to do is let you know that we’re not afraid to stand…we’re not afraid of the moment.”
12. Kehlani
This poignant photo was taken on Kehlani at the #BlackLivesMatter protests.
13. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande uses her platform to encourage her audience to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She joined the LA protests on May 30.
14. Kendrick Sampson
“Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson made CNN after he was pelted with rubber bullets, shoved and manhandled by police while joining the protests in LA.
15. Amber Riley
Singer and actress Amber Riley lent her voice to the cause when she grabbed a blow horn and sang for LA protestors while joining them in the cause.