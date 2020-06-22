Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Black kings were given the spotlight this weekend as the world celebrated. Social media was a digital photo book filled with photos of the men in our lives who’ve sacrificed so much to support their families while navigating the world. It was an uplifting occasion that also gave us a much-needed break from seeing images ofbeing brutalized.

We learned a little about everyone who shared a photo of their father figure with a caring caption that also provided insight into their upbringing.

Kelly Rowland described what it was like to meet her biological father Christopher Lovett after an estranged 30 year relationship. Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to zaddy and Jermaine Dupri’s dad made headlines for other reasons.

Check out how these celebrities praised the male figures in their lives:

