LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

A&E has being airing out the alleged dirty story behind the Playboy franchise ran by Hugh Hefner. We all know the infamous bunny costume created by black designer Zelda Barbour Wynn Valdes, but even more popular were the legendary parties that Hefner threw at the mansion. These parties were the center of many alleged sexual assault of Playboy bunnies by VIPs and famous friends of Hefner who were often referred to as “power predators.”

Although many men were accused, countless women stories were silenced and ignored leaving many women to never come forward with their stories, scarring them mentally and physical. Below we list SOME of the names that were dropped as sexual predators during the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy

RELATED STORY: Meet The Black Woman Who Created the Play Boy Bunny Costume: Zelda Barbour Wynn Valdes

Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com