Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events

A&E has being airing out the alleged dirty story behind the Playboy franchise ran by Hugh Hefner.  We all know the infamous bunny costume created by black designer Zelda Barbour Wynn Valdes, but even more popular were the legendary parties that Hefner threw at the mansion.  These parties were the center of many alleged sexual assault of Playboy bunnies by VIPs and famous friends of Hefner who were often referred to as “power predators.”

Although many men were accused, countless women stories were silenced and ignored leaving many women to never come forward with their stories, scarring them mentally and physical.  Below we list SOME of the names that were dropped as sexual predators during the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy

American comedian and actor Bill Cosby

NFL Hall of Fame fullback Jim Brown

Don Cornelius, Creator and Host of the Soul Train

Actor Roman Polanski

Actor, director, screenwriter John Huston 

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.  Although he wasn’t accused of sexual assault, many women claimed Hefner manipulated them into having sex for professional gain and filmed various orgies and sex acts without their consent.  

Exclusives
