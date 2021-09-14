HomeNational

Certified Lover Girl: Meet Drake’s Cover Girl, Hayley Karrina [Photos]

Posted 12 hours ago

Drake In Atlanta

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake reveals Certified Lover Girl.

Drake takes to IG and posts a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was Johanna Leia.

Meet Drake’s “Big Booty Ting”, Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

Welp, guess we were wrong. The mysterious woman in the picture is Hayley Karrina.

She and Drake both posted the same picture of the two both dressed in black, sharing an intimate moment, hugging.

Drake captions his photo with ” Certified by Luis Mora” and Hayley captions hers with “Certified”.

Many have wondered who is Luis Mora?

But without further ado. Meet Hayley Karrina!

Certified Lover Girl: Meet Drake's Cover Girl, Hayley Karrina [Photos]

Close