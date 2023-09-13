‘Chappelle’s Home Team’ Premieres Luenell’s First Ever Netflix Comedy Special ‘Luenell: Town Business’

CLOSE

“Chappelle’s Home Team” premieres on Netflix this month with “Luenell: Town Business.” Check out first look photos and read more about the comedy special inside.

“Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business” marks the first Netflix stand-up special for the Oakland native. “Town business” is an appropriate title as it is a common phrase used by Oakland natives like comedian Luenell. The special was shot at Yoshi’s in Oakland, California.

“Chappelle’s Home Team” is a series of stand-alone comedy specials executive produced by Dave Chappelle and featuring comedians chosen and spotlighted by Chappelle. The first comedian to be featured was Earthquake, which premiered on February 28th.

Official Synopsis:

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take-off because Luenell goes all in for her first ever Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle’s Home Team- Luenell: Town Business. Commanding the stage from her hometown in Oakland, California, Luenell exposes all of the absurdities of air travel, the importance of keeping the window shade up, and why she has appointed herself the unofficial air marshal of the skies. Town Business is executive produced by Dave Chappelle.

The special is directed by Emmy and Grammy award winner Stan Lathan. Rikki Hughes and Stan Lathan serve as executive producers alongside Chappelle.

“Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business” will premiere globally on Netflix September 26th.

