For all the women out there who love and oversized sweater and thigh high boots, it’s officially your season. Pumpkin spice, long scarves, and fancy footwear are taking priority. Although animal prints are timeless patterns, we’ll see a lot of them this fall, especially on your feet.
Retailers have dedicated a big chunk of this season’s lineup to fun, festive animal prints. Winnie Harlow’s latest collection with Steve Madden shows her love for bright, vibrant snakeskin patterns while Zara has a nice collection of zebra striped, knee-high boots.
Expanding your wardrobe to include some of these pieces will help you acquire a collection of classic boots that you can wear for years to come. If you’re in need of a footwear update, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are 10 animal print boots you need this fall.
Check Out 10 Animal Print Boots You Need This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ZARA’S LEATHER ANIMAL PRINT KITTEN HEEL BOOTS, $250.00
By no means am I a fan of kitten heels but these Zara Leather Animal Print Kitten Heel Boots are hot enough to make me forget it. These knee-high, zebra striped boots have a scrunch element to them that gives them an casual, chic look.
2. #WINNIExSM HARLOW SNAKSKIN BOOTS, $159.95
Winnie Harlow’s Steve Madden collaboration shows what a pair of sexy snakeskin boots should look like. The Harlow boot can be worn slouched or over the knee. Decide between red, yellow, or black crocodile.
3. ALDO SHOES AURELLA ANKLE BOOTS, $110.00
The subtle hints of purple and blue make these snakeskin booties by Aldo pop. If you want to do animal print in a way thats not overwhelming then go ahead and add Aurella to your shopping cart.
4. GO JANE’S SLIPPERY SLOPE BLOCK HEEL SNAKE BOOTIES, $28.50
Give your feet some edge with Go Jane’s Block Heel Snakeskin booties. These pointy toe, chunky heel, Anke boots are cool, casual, and comfortable.
5. JUSTFAB’S ROSAMUND BLOCK HEEL BOOTIE, $44.95
A classic snakeskin print like Justfab’s Rosamund block heel booties should be in everyone’s closet. You can wear these bad boys with just about anything! The neutral tones are perfect for this season.
6. Public Desire’s Mine Snakeskin Knee High Boots, $67.99
Public Desire’s Mine Snakeskin Knee High Boots make quite the statement. They also won’t break your pockets. Stylish and affordable? Count me in.
7. NINE WEST’S LEXA DRESS BOOTIE LEOPARD HAIRCALF, $159.00
How cute are these Lexa Dress Booties from Nine West? The calf hair finish give these boots a nice, expensive look.
8. MARC FISHER RETIRE BOOTIES, $139.00
The Marc Fisher Retire Booties are specifically for people who love animal print. Shop them in a black and white zebra, or a caramel leopard print. The safari-inspired collection is comfortable and trendy.
9. MICHAEL KORS HASKELL COMBAT BOOTS, $225.00
If heels aren’t your thing, these Michael Kors Haskell Combat Boots are the right fit for you. Have some fun in these snakeskin, lace up boots. Keep them in your closet for those days where you want to switch it up and put the heels away.
10. LOUISE ET CIE VALTINA3 LEOPARD PRINT SUEDE BOOTIES, $210.00
Can we take a second to fully get into the Louise et Ice Valtina3 Leopard Print Suede booties? Both the print and the pearls around the heel make these booties worth every penny.