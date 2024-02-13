Listen Live
Check Out Photos From ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Screening & Red Carpet In Hollywood

Published on February 13, 2024

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix hosted a star-studded red carpet and special screening for “The Vince Staples Show” on Monday (Feb. 12) in Hollywood. Read more details about the show ahead of its premiere this week and check out a gallery from the screening inside.

The screening and red carpet was dazzled with stars, who are featured in the series and those who came to support. “The Vince Staples Show” creator and star Vince Staples attended alongside cast mates Andrea Ellsworth, Christopher Meyer, Kareem Grimes, Mylen Bradford, Natasha Blasick, Naté Jones, Pharaoh Singleton, Rafael Castillo, Watts Homie Quan, and Zylen Arnaud. Other guests included the show’s producers Kenya Barris, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith.

Actors Daniel Kaluuya, artist David Banner, media mogul Karen Civil, actor Keith Powers and artist Kilo Kish were also in attendance to support the new comedy series.

The series comes from the mind of Vince and executive produced by Barris. It is a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Edelman and Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.

The official series description:

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.

Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” premieres on February 15, 2024, only on the streaming platform.

Check out a gallery from the screening below:

1. Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” Screening

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

2. The Creator & Star

The Creator & Star Source:Netflix

3. Attendees Pose For The Red Carpet

Attendees Pose For The Red Carpet Source:Netflix

4. The Crew To Make It Happen

The Crew To Make It Happen Source:Netflix

5. Executive Producer Kenya Barris

Executive Producer Kenya Barris Source:Netflix

6. Fly For The Screening

Fly For The Screening Source:Netflix

7. Up Close

Up Close Source:Netflix

8. Fabulous On The Red Carpet

Fabulous On The Red Carpet Source:Netflix

9. A Really Big Deal

A Really Big Deal Source:Netflix

10. Guests Enjoyed The Screening

Guests Enjoyed The Screening Source:Netflix

11. More From the Carpet

More From the Carpet Source:Netflix

12. LA Showed Out

LA Showed Out Source:Netflix

13. Smiles To Celebrate

Smiles To Celebrate Source:Netflix

14. Actors Showed Love

Actors Showed Love Source:Netflix

15. Everyone Looked Beautiful

Everyone Looked Beautiful Source:Netflix

16. Thumbs Up For “The Vince Staples Show”

Thumbs Up For "The Vince Staples Show" Source:Netflix

17. Good Job, Vince

Good Job, Vince Source:Netflix

18. Gang’s All Here

Gang's All Here Source:Netflix

19. More Looks From The Red Carpet

More Looks From The Red Carpet Source:Netflix

20. Time Well Spent

Time Well Spent Source:Netflix

21. Nothing Without A Solid Team

Nothing Without A Solid Team Source:Netflix

22. So Cute

So Cute Source:Netflix

23. Adorable

Adorable Source:Netflix

24. Everyone Showed Love

Everyone Showed Love Source:Netflix

25. Now, This Is A Photo

Now, This Is A Photo Source:Netflix

26. More Love

More Love Source:Netflix

27. With The Crew

With The Crew Source:Netflix

28. Servin’ Face

Servin' Face Source:Netflix

29. More Looks

More Looks Source:Netflix

30. The Stars Were Out

The Stars Were Out Source:Netflix

31. Major Love

Major Love Source:Netflix

32. Exciting Times

Exciting Times Source:Netflix

33. The Love Is Real

The Love Is Real Source:Netflix

34. In Celebration

In Celebration Source:Netflix

35. Hip Hop Showed Love

Hip Hop Showed Love Source:Netflix

36. Who’s Excited?

Who's Excited? Source:Netflix

37. We Sure Are

We Sure Are Source:Netflix

38. The Support Is Real

The Support Is Real Source:Netflix

39. Tune In Feb. 15th

Tune In Feb. 15th Source:Netflix

