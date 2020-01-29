Check Out The Trends From The Grammys Red Carpet

One of the biggest musical events went down last night. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday evening and let’s just say there was a lot of eye-catching looks on the red carpet

This time around the men brought the color. Bright pinks, vibrant blues, wine reds. You name it, they wore it. It was refreshing to see the gentlemen trade in their usual black and white monochrome looks for something a bit more festive.

The ladies stepped out in fiery colors. Bright red and burnt oranges were completely on trend. On the contrary, some celebrities showed us why black is always a good look on the red carpet. As far as hair, there was a nice mixture of top knot buns, shoulder length bobs, and loose curls.

If you skipped out on the Grammy awards, here’s a rundown of the trends that hit the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet.

