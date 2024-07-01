Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Fellas…if you let your lady go to a Chris Brown concert, proceed with caution. Y’all thought Usher was dangerous? Chris Brown doesn’t miss and apparently the internet found another shot the King of R&B may have taken. Breezy’s Meet N’ Greets has been going viral for all the wild photo requests his fans have asked from him. All in a good spirit.

Team Breezy goes all out, you can’t deny that! Now, it looks like one fan in particular may have gotten the singers attention, a 29-year-old fan by the name of Nea Suzart. The Brazilian influencer uploaded a photo to Instagram with her & Breezy saying, “We can’t wait to see you performing here @chrisbrownofficial It was a pleasure to see you again LOVE YOU 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and thanks @shopchrisbrownofficial @flix_jr for the best experience ever”

This is where things get interesting, Chris Brown is all up in her likes now on IG. The internet says he got a type, do you see it?! Check out photos of Nea Suzart below!

RELATED: Chris Brown’s Steamy Fan Photos Go Viral Again

RELATED: We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!

RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Trending
Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

Mobile

93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

San Francisco Giants
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

15 items
News

Cardi B Beefs With Milagro Gramz After BET Experience Show Mishap

The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Entertainment

Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

20 items
Entertainment

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close