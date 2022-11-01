5 Takeaways From Browns Big Win Over Bengals

CLOSE

Browns Win on Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football last night. And just like that, excitement for football is back in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland has struggled out the gate, to the tune of a 3-5 record over the first 8 games of the season. The Browns, now in a bye week, have 13 days before they travel to Miami to take on the high-flying Dolphins on November 13th.

Last night’s win feels like it could’ve saved the season.

Season Saving Victory?

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half last night. Cleveland managed to eke out 11 points in the second quarter, then added another seven on the first drive after halftime. After that, the game was never in jeopardy, allowing Cleveland to finally secure a crucial win after losing four in a row.

Jacoby Brissett, who is down to just three games before the Browns’ new QB Deshaun Watson takes over, has done an admirable job through the first half of the season. Last night may have been his best game as a pro – certainly as a member of the Browns – where he went 17-22 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Keep scrolling to see my 5 biggest takeaways from last night’s game!