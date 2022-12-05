Cleveland Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s First Game With the Browns

CLOSE

Whew! Well, that wasn’t pretty, but the Cleveland Browns eeked out a victory in Deshaun Watson’s first game with his new team.

The Browns beat the Houston Texans 27-14, but it wasn’t because of good play from Deshaun. Cleveland scored touchdowns twice on defense and once on special teams.

Watson, who was forced to sit out for the first 11 games of the season after being suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, had a bad game. He went 12 for 22 for 131 yards and no touchdowns. He also threw a really bad interception in the red zone.

But, in my ever so humble opinion, we’ve all gotta take a step back. Remember, this was Watson’s first game in 700 days. Literally. He missed an entire season after demanding a trade from Houston in 2020. Then with this year’s suspension, it’s going to take Watson time before he’s truly back to form.

