Ted Ginn Sr ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ Highlights CLE Sports Awards!

Last night, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission put on its 23rd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The GCSC says its mission is to serve and “measurably improve the economy of Greater Cleveland and enrich the community by attracting, creating, managing and enhancing significant sporting and competitive events”. Last night was just another example of their exemplary involvement with the greater Cleveland sports community!

In total, 10 awards were given out, from the high school level all the way through to the pros.

Several area students took home trophies. Tyler Lencewicz, from Shaker Heights High School, won the Male High School Athlete Award for hockey. Katie Clute, from Olmsted Falls High School, won the Female High School Athlete Award for cross country and track & field. Sincere Carry, from Kent State University, won the Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year Award for basketball. The Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team won the Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year Award for soccer.

For a full list of last night's winners,

The night culminated in the honoring of Ted Ginn Sr., the head coach of Glenville High School’s football and track & field teams.

Congratulations to everyone who was recognized at last night’s event!

Scroll to see Coach Ginn’s acceptance speech, along with other highlights from the show!