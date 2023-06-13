Coi Leray Turns Heads In A Sexy Lace YSL Bodysuit

CLOSE

ate and left no crumbs while attending the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring Summer 2024 runway show by Anthony Vaccarello in Berlin. Though the focus was on the runway, all eyes were on her as the rapper was spotted in a head-to-toe YSL lace black body suit, sleek hairdo, and black pumps.

“ANTHONNYYYY IM HOMEEEEE @anthonyvaccarello @ysl” Coi posted on Instagram while posing with a YSL clutch, white Nike socks and slingbacks.

Leray – whose second album is set to drop on June 23 – is no stranger to slaying at YSL and other designer shows and fashion events. The “Player” artist is a regular at fashion weeks and has been seen in attendance at some of the hottest and most up-and-coming designers.

Leray continues to set trends and push the envelope as her signature style continues to grow. At the intersection of sexy, flirty, and avant-garde, she keeps giving us looks that make us stop and stare. Below are some of our favorite fashion event looks from the Boston native.

Scroll through and let us know if any of them top today’s look.

