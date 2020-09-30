CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate

Posted 12 hours ago

The first 2020 presidential debate was filled with interruptions, low-blows, and fake news.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden failed to answer any questions that the country really wanted answers to because they decided to continuously ridicule each other.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From Trump disrespecting Biden’s son to Biden telling Trump to shut up, social media definitely found time to joke about the chaotic event.

Nonetheless, the debate definitely showed the importance of voting and knowing each candidate’s perspective on various issues.

 

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Check out some of the funniest posts on social media during the debate below.

SEE ALSO:

2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy As Debate vs. Biden Spirals Out Of Control

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Kevin Hart Hand And Footprint Ceremony At the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX
Congratulations: Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome a Baby…
 3 hours ago
09.30.20
10 itemsPremiere of Universal Pictures' "The Secret Life Of Pets 2" - Arrivals
Meet The Harts 4.0 [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
09.30.20
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Congratulations: Usher Welcomes A Baby Girl!!
 8 hours ago
09.30.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 9 hours ago
09.30.20
Exclusives
Close