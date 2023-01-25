Complex Music Crowns 21 Savage The Best Rapper of 2022!

CLOSE

21 21! Well if Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is you favorite rapper — this news ain’t nothing new to you. But judging by the comment section — a lot of people are questioning the qualifications Complex Music considered for this crowning. 2022 was a year for music with the usual suspects dropping projects and touring — but it was 21 who came up with the title “Best Rapper of 2022” and we wanna know if you agree with their decision?!

It’s the comment section for me tho lol. Comments like:

“Ya’ll on some complex drug” “Is 21 a ghost writer or something? Because ain’t no way that Dr. Seuss cat in the hat flow is doing this…” “I think 22 was Kodak year but ok” “Over Durk or Lil Baby? Please vote again”

Just to name a few! See more below!

