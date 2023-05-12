Country Music Star Jimmie Allen Sued For Rape & Sexual Assault By Ex-Manager, Twitter Disgusted

CLOSE

The country music star is facing a lawsuit from the woman –being identified as Jane Doe– who’d been working for him since she graduated college.

The ex-manager claims that Allen took her virginity when he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in March 2021 after he filmed an appearance on American Idol.

“She claims she went to dinner with Jimmie and industry executives after the ‘Idol’ taping and had a couple glasses of white wine and then lost consciousness … waking up naked in her hotel room several hours later, disoriented, confused, and bleeding from her vagina,” writes TMZ.

The woman claims that after she was raped, Jimmie took her to a drugstore to buy a Plan B and made her take the pill in front of him to ensure she ingested it.

Her suit includes several other frightening alleged details, including assaulting her in public, like grabbing her butt and breasts and putting his hands down her pants in the view of others. The abuse occurred in cars, airplanes, and most locations she attempted to do her job.

In October 2022, she told her boss about the sexual abuse that lasted 18 months and asked to be reassigned, but she was fired after initially being placed on leave.

Just hours ago, Allen responded to the allegations, saying that it’s all a lie and he plans to defend himself against someone he once considered a friend.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he said in a statement provided by his attorney Andrew Brettler.

However, Allen admitted that the two had an intimate relationship, adding that she only took offense to his actions after the fling was over.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” Allen added. Twitter is disgusted with Allen’s alleged actions. See the reactions below.

