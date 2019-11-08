Recently, iOne Digital’s brands Hip-Hop Wired , Bossip, NewsOne, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, GlobalGrind, Cassius and A Space For Creators cooked up lists creatives and influencers who are using their unique talent to move culture with the Creative Class . A total of 55 men and women were selected for their impressive and inspiring success in entertainment, business, politics, news media, and more.

AT&T’s Dream In Black campaign joined in on the celebration of the launch of the Creative Class at Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park in Atlanta, Georgia. In attendance were iOne President Detavio Samuels and SVP Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier, who addressed the crowd and held a brief Q&A with honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur.

The activation was also a full-blown party where attending participated in interactive booths including a “photo booth” classroom and caricature portraits by Tony Smith as well as light bites, an open bar, and the vibes presented by DJ Wally Sparks.

A big up goes to AT&T, the honorees, and everyone who showed out. Check out more photos of the festivities below.

Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Out For The Culture was originally published on hiphopwired.com