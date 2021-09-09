LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Common will be hitting his 50 piece next year but don’t let the man’s age fool you, he’s still very much Com Sense from 87th and Stony Island. The rapper, actor, and all-around b-boy showed and proved that his skills never left him with a blistering freestyle that aired earlier today with the L.A. Leakers crew.

Common chopped it up with the Leakers crew as he prepares to drop his latest studio project, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2), a sequel to the 2020 release. While Com naturally spoke about the journey between being a recording artist and all-around entertainer, a visit to the Power 106 Los Angeles station wouldn’t be complete if Common didn’t drop some bars and he did that in droves.

At first, we were going to transcribe some lyrics and give you our favorite parts but soon realized we’d be writing the whole dang eight-minute bar fest. It’s been a while since Common has rapped with this level of ferocity as his recorded material of late displays his more mature and subdued side.

But don’t get it twisted, just as he told the Leakers, he’s still very much an MC and that fact can’t be taken away. In a moment of pure transparency, we had to stop and rewind his freestyle a good 20 times before we finally got to the end.

A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2) will be available on Friday (September 10) and features Black Thought, Brittany Howard, and PJ.

Check out the freestyle below and keep scrolling to get reactions from Twitter.

Photo: Getty

Crown Chakra Like A Chi-Town Opera: Common Destroys The Mic During L.A. Leakers Freestyle was originally published on hiphopwired.com