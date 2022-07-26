Home- CLE

Dance Battles Stole the Show at Our Family Day at the Zoo!

Family Day at the Zoo

Source: Kahlel Production


Radio-One Cleveland (Z1079, WZAK, Praise Cleveland 94.5, Newstalk 1490) has had the privilege of hosting an annual Family Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the last 14 years in a row!

Dance battles, ticket giveaways, meet-n-greets… Our Z1079 and WZAK personalities and DJs, managers, promotions assistants, sales staff – basically everyone that works for any of our four local stations – love nothing more than getting out into the community and engaging with our listeners!

So if you were in attendance yesterday you already know the vibes and we truly appreciate you! Plus, just like every year, the kids stole the show!

Check out a few of our favorite moments below! If you see someone you know (or yourself!) be sure to share this post with them!

1. Here’s a quick recap video of our 14th Annual Family Day at the Zoo!

2. Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf

Ro and Ryan invite listeners to come hang out!

3. Sam Sylk and Bijou Star

Sam and Bijou invite listeners to come hang out at the zoo!

4. DJ Ryan Wolf

DJ Ryan Wolf Source:Kahlel Production

Who is that DJ’ing like that?

5. Sam Sylk

Sam Sylk Source:Kahlel Production

Sam Sylk of WZAK does a live interview

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

8. Micah Dixon of Z1079

Micah Dixon of Z1079 Source:Kahlel Production

Micah preps for a live talk break on Z1079

9. Lil Man Did ‘Catch the Beat’ With Ro Diggs and Ryan Wolf!

Lil Man Did 'Catch the Beat' With Ro Diggs and Ryan Wolf! Source:Kahlel Production

He had the crowd hype!

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

The dance battle was lit.

12. This youngin’ won the first dance competition!

This youngin' won the first dance competition! Source:Kahlel Production

13. Then the big kids got a turn!

Then the big kids got a turn! Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Annual Family Day at the Zoo event zoo day

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Annual Family Day at the Zoo event zoo day

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

26. Another ‘Catch the Beat’ Participant!

Another 'Catch the Beat' Participant! Source:Kahlel Production

27. Can’t forget about the animals!

Can't forget about the animals! Source:Kahlel Production

It is a zoo, afterall. 

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

If it looks like a party, it was!

29. Too cool for school.

Too cool for school. Source:Kahlel Production

But only in the summer!

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Yes, our zoo has more than flamingos! 

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Family Day at the Zoo

Family Day at the Zoo Source:Kahlel Production

Annual Family Day at the Zoo event zoo day

