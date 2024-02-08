Dapper Dan Brings Cowboy Vibes To Harlem In Latest GAP Collaborative Collection

CLOSE

This time, the offerings go beyond the famous DAP GAP hoodie in favor of a 22-piece collection, its largest since the collaboration first kicked off two years ago.

But don’t worry, the DAP GAP hoodie emerged in four new colorways, as Dapper Dan charts a new journey to change the negative connotation that comes with the hoodie, despite it being a cultural staple that’s been elevated.

“At certain points in history, the hoodie had been used to represent the dark side of our culture, so this partnership with Gap presents it in a way that shows you can wear a hoodie and be fly, be international, and elegant,” Dapper Dan said in a press release . “This new installation also symbolizes universal love and unity. You’ll see every single piece of this collection was created with love and intention down to the updated logo stitched inside each garment. We are in the present preparing for the future because this brand, this collaboration, is about bringing everybody together. We were some of the original cowboys. But we are also the faces of the world to come — we are the urban cowboys.”

Outside of the hoodies is a Western-tinged denim button-down, Oxford shirt, sweatpants, socks and a standout piece: a houndstooth denim jacket with matching jeans. Denim houndstooth is a theme in the collection and is featured on contrasting hoodies and pockets, bucket hats, tote bags and a fanny pack.

Another interesting piece done up in denim with houndstooth detailing is a kimono, which Dapper Dan tells Hypebeast that the design always stuck with him after he created one for a famous artist who promised to rock it once then hang it from her walls like a piece of art.

“I kept thinking about how significant that was and how much that piece meant to her. So, I wanted to recreate that in a way that incorporates a touch of what I like to do, which is the logomania. It always has to have a touch of that logomania,” he says, noting that the kimono is also genderless.

Dapper Dan is making sure the kids stay fresh, too, with some new Gap Kids hoodies and a stuffed teddy bear who’s also rocking the hoodie. The Gap X Dapper Dan collection continues to have respectable prices, with items ranging from $25 to $158.

You won’t have to wait long to add your favorite to your online cart, with the release taking place Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. and GAP stores in Harlem (of course) as well as Times Square, the Bronx, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

