Dave Chappelle Releases Latest Comedy Special: Internet Shares Cheers & Jeers

Dave Chappelle signed one of the most lucrative deals with Netflix and has released a handful of comedy specials that have been both praised and blasted for their edgy and controversial content. The Washington, D.C. native released his sixth special, The Closer, to the streamer and fans have showered the standup performance with both cheers and jeers.
The Closer was filmed in Detroit, Mich. and, according to Chappelle’s words, it will be his last standup special for an indefinite amount of time. As usual, Chappelle walked the edge as only he can and there was one particular segment that caught the eyes and ears of viewers on Twitter.
In a joke that referenced DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami over the summer, Chappelle essentially framed the piece to say that the North Carolina rapper got in more trouble for his attack on those in the LGBTQ community for reportedly killing a man in self-defense.
Using the biting and sarcastic style he’s largely employed most of his career, Chappelle seemingly tried to make a larger point about the tenets and tenacity of so-called “cancel culture,” which he’s done in some form or fashion among the six specials he’s filmed for Netflix.
While some praised Chappelle for his humor, others found that his comparison of DaBaby’s woes to that of the bigotry and oppression faced by the LGBTQ fell far short of his typical brilliance. Still, it appears that if this is Chappelle’s swan song for Netflix, there are plenty who found the special enjoyable.
Check out the reactions from all sides below.
Dave Chappelle: “Apparently they dragged me on Twitter. I don’t give a fuck, because Twitter is not a real place.”
The wisest words for anyone on Social Media.
I’d bet my life 90% of the negative comments about Dave Chappelle “the closer” special didn’t even watch it. That shit was funny AND thought provoking, AND touching. Fr fr had men tearing up when he talked about is tans friend. He’s a master at his craft. pic.twitter.com/x7bTxVWTkw
The highlight of Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” was definitely these bitter white ladies stone-faced while everyone else was dying at the beet juice/feminist bit. pic.twitter.com/LWggspeLBH
I see the expected Dave Chappelle criticism is here. To those who will criticize without watching, remember Daphne. pic.twitter.com/YYCetqxHrz
#TheCloser Dave Chappelle’s special was funny.
I looked Daphne up and this was her last post. I hope she is resting well. pic.twitter.com/rz1iwDQeO2
Dave Chappelle after “The Closer” special. pic.twitter.com/iC4Lh0UZO7
Dave Chappelle doesn’t care if your Black ass keeps defending him and laughing at his progressively unfunny ass jokes because you want to look cool and edgy. You’re not his audience in 2021. He’d rather tap dance for Joe Rogan’s fans.
I recommend everyone listen to Dave Chappelle’s most recent special The Closer and his comments on empathy. He did a masterful job of explaining that you not have to agree with someone to respect them, love them or simply be their friend.
I still can’t believe dave chappelle died in 2005
We gettin Dave Chappelle ‘s “The Closer” to number one on Netflix by Friday right ? pic.twitter.com/s0dlOoQb2w
