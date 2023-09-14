Despite What X Initially Thought, Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake Were Not Arguing Backstage At The VMAs

CLOSE

With the VMAs, there always seems to be some drama. Many viewers thought Megan Thee Stallion had some drama with Justin Timberlake backstage, but the leader of the Hot Girls shut that all down.

On a night when Megan Thee Stallion made her big return to the music world, hitting the VMAs’ red carpet looking as fine as she wanted to be in a sheer number, as fans waited to see her join Cardi B on the VMAs’ stage to perform their new released single “Bongos.”

Before the two rappers and good friends hit the stage, an incident caught on MTV VMAs’ backstage camera had users on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacting.

A video of Megan Thee Stallion while getting ready for her “Bongos” performance, seemingly involved in a heated back and forth with Justin Timberlake, who was in attendance as part of the N’Sync reunion, began making its rounds.

What Really Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake

Following their performance of “Bongos,” reports quickly surfaced that the exchange between Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake was much ado about nothing.

Per Vulture:

While fans were ready to ride for their stallion, Variety confirmed with a source that there was no fight at all, saying the interaction was actually “very cute.” Timberlake allegedly told Megan that it was nice to meet her, but Megan wanted more than a quick hello. “She said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source explained. Maybe a Megan Thee Stallion and’ N Sync collab was the surprise Taylor Swift was hoping for.

To further debunk there is no bad blood between them, the Houston rapper shared a video on her Instagram account to prove everything is all good, writing in the caption, “I just talk with my hands.”

People love manufacturing drama. Hit the gallery below for Megan Thee Stallion-related VMAs action.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty

Despite What X Initially Thought, Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake Were Not Arguing Backstage At The VMAs was originally published on hiphopwired.com