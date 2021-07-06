LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

You can always count on Diddy to share some motivation, but this time he definitely might have shared too much.

Tuesday (Jul.6) Love aka Sean Combs took to Instagram to share another nugget of inspiration. While enjoying a delicious mango, the Hip-Hop mogul told his 18 million followers they could enjoy luxuries like fresh fruit poolside with the ocean as a view before hilariously diving into the pool.

But that’s not what has people on Twitter clowning Diddy and accusing him of capping ridiculously. In the caption, Diddy claimed that waking up with “15 roaches” on his face motivated young Diddy to get motivated.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE”

Word Diddy? 15 roaches?

Twitter, of course, had all of the questions specifically pertaining to the fact that Diddy knew there were exactly 15 roaches crawling on his face.

One Twitter user hilariously pointed out that Combs’ mother is probably somewhere shaking her head because her son is out here “on the internet lying.”

LOL

Now, we would never accuse Diddy of lying, but this latest tale does wreak of over-exaggeration. You can peep more hilarious reactions to Diddy’s seemingly tall tale of inspiration in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Diddy Says Waking Up With 15 Roaches Crawling On His Face Inspired Him, Twitter Claims Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com