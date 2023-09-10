Dillion Brooks Torches Team USA For 39 Points & Helps Canada Win The Bronze, X Users Say Noah Lyles Was Right

CLOSE

“WSince Noah Lyles put it out in the universe that the NBA champions are technically not “world champions” of anything, Team USA has been struggling in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and now the squad is coming home with no single medal.

Noah Lyles was right!

Many are saying that after Team USA let Dillion Brooks drop 39 points and shoot 7-8 from 3-point range, leading Canada to a 127-118 victory and keeping Team USA from medaling for a consecutive World Cup.

The game was a battle, and it took overtime to decide the winner. Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges made a miraculous play near with 0.6 seconds to force overtime and keep Team USA’s chances alive.

But it was all for naught. Canada and Brooks bullied Team USA in overtime, overcoming Steve Kerr’s plan to play small ball due to Team USA’s lack of size, and it almost paid off. Still, in the end, it was another disappointing FIBA Basketball World Cup for the Team USA basketball program.

“We just didn’t defend well enough against Germany [in the semifinals] or against Canada, and that’s the bottom line,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said per ESPN. “Every year when you try to build a team, you try to build the best two-way team you can and be able to get stops and score, and everybody’s trying to do that.”

Kerr isn’t making any excuses. His team limped into the finals, losing its last three games, which ironically started after comments made by Team USA track star Noah Lyles.

X Users Are Trolling Team USA & NBA Players

After making the bold decision to question the NBA teams who win The Finals, calling themselves world champs, pro hoopers like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were quick to call him out.

Now Lyles is getting the last laugh, and X users, including the American Sprinter, are not letting up on Team USA Basketball and anyone quick to call him out.

Following Team USA’s loss to Germany, who are the FIBA World Champions, Lyles reposted and then deleted a post from the World Athletics official X account.

Welp.

The world has caught up with the United States in basketball. Maybe those superstars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who were BIG mad at Noah Lyles, need to suit up when the Summer Olympics arrive.

Just saying.

Photo: SHERWIN VARDELEON / Getty

