Doja Cat Sparks Outrage After Rocking T-Shirt With Photo Of Reported Neo-Nazi Comedian On It

She’s been accused of praising the Devil in previous costumes and songs, but now she’s gone above and beyond with a simple t-shirt.

On Friday, Doja posted several photos to Instagram where she was rocking a t-shirt with a photo of comedian Sam Hyde across the front.

Comedy can be testy nowadays, but it’s not Hyde’s jokes that have people angry over Doja’s fashion choices, but because he’s reportedly got ties to the neo nazis movement.

Even worse is the photo on Doja’s black tee is often used as a reaction meme after mass shootings across America.

Doja replaced the IG photo with another that had the shirt cropped out and later posted a similar yet blurry one to her stories, clearly showing the entire shirt.

According to the LA Times, Hyde’s Neo-Nazi association came in 2017 when blogger Andrew Anglin and his Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer were attempting to crowd money on WeSearchr. It serves as a base for crowdfunding controversial campaigns because sites like GoFundMe and Kickstarter don’t support hate speech of any kind.

Anglin needed to crowdsource funds because he was being sued for a “troll storm” against a Jewish woman in Montana. To help cover his legal bills, Hyde donated $5,000.

When asked about why he donated to the pledge, Hyde got hostile.

“Don’t worry so much about money. Worry about if people start deciding to kill reporters. That’s a quote,” Hyde said. “For the reason why, you can say I want reporters to know I make more money than them, especially Matt Pearce.”

See how social media is reacting to Doja Cat’s t-shirt below.

