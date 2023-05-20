CLOSE

Jeremih set the stage on Fire at RNB Fest. He brought the vibe and had the crowd on cloud nine with his single ‘Planes’. You know he had the ladies speaking French with his hit ‘Oui’.

Expressing relationship sentiments with ‘Changes’ got the crowd ready to make up with their boo. He brought the grown and sexy to the table with ‘Don’t Tell em’ turned back the clock and brought so much nostalgia with his hit ‘Birthday Sex’

Make sure you don’t miss the next RNB Fest! Catch up on everything you missed with a highlight of his performance below.

Don’t Tell em! Jeremih Told Them at RNB Fest! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com