Listen Live
Sports

Double Technical: Patrick Beverley Under Investigation For Tossing Ball At Fan, Slapped With 4-Game Ban Without Pay By NBA

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Patrick Beverley Gets Supsended On His Day Off, X Reacts

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty / Patrick Beverley


Patrick Beverley’s ridiculous antics have caught up with him. The NBA hooper is now under investigation for tossing a ball at a fan, and when next season comes along, he will have to sit for four games.

TMZ Sports exclusive reports that Beverley is currently the subject of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation after he chucked a basketball not once but twice at Pacers fans following the Bucks’ playoff loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On the initial throw, Beverley hit a woman in the head.

Per TMZ Sports:

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us … officers did end up taking a case report on May 2 after Beverley hurled a basketball not once, but twice, at Indiana fans toward the end of the Bucks’ playoff game with the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to the rep, the report has since been forwarded to detectives, who are now trying to gain access to more video from the arena … as well as interview the involved parties.

The spokesperson added that detectives are expected to send their findings off to prosecutors as soon as they finish the probe.

Patrick Beverley Says He Was Wrong

Beverley did apologize for his actions on his Podcast—the same one he chastised ESPN producer Malinda Adams for not subscribing to and said she could not participate in his postgame interview scrum at his locker following the Bucks’s 22-point defeat.

On his Podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, in a rare moment of remorse, Beverley said his actions were “inexcusable,” but he also claimed his actions were the result of Pacers fans saying crazy things to him.

In the same breath, he said he should not have behaved the way he did.

The NBA Says It’s Too Late To Apologize

Regardless of his remorse, the NBA said Beverley f*cked up and would feel consequences for his stupid actions and got a 4-game ban without pay.

In a statement, Tim Frank, the NBA’s senior vice president of league operations communications, said, “Patrick Beverley’s behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media,” ESPN reports. 

Welp.

We shall truly see if Pat Bev has learned his lesson.

The gallery below shows more reactions to his suspension.

Double Technical: Patrick Beverley Under Investigation For Tossing Ball At Fan, Slapped With 4-Game Ban Without Pay By NBA  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Damn

2. Hmmm

3. LOL

4. Tears

5. Fair question

6. Brutal, but also another fair question

7. Why are y’all like this ?

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
Build Presents Gary Owen Discussing His Comedy Special 'Gary Owen: I Got My Associates'
Entertainment News

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close