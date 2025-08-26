Drake Adding Tupac’s Death Row Chain To His Collection Leaves X Angry

If there’s one thing Drake‘s going to spend his money on, it’s Hip-Hop memorabilia from some of his favorite rappers and producers.

The Canadian is currently at odds with the entirety of the West Coast, but it’s not stopping him from stanning one of Cali’s legends: Tupac.

Ahead of the Copenhagen show, while hopping around Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR on their joint Some Special Shows 4 U Tour, Drake took to Instagram and appeared to show off his newly purchased Death Row Records chain that may have belonged to Tupac.

It features the iconic logo of an iced-out man in an electric chair, surrounded by the label’s diamond-encrusted name. On the back, there’s an engraving that reads “All eyez on you 1996.”

The 6 God’s possible new pendant will now join his jewelry collection that already includes Pac’s ruby and diamond crown ring. That was anonymously purchased via Sotheby’s for $1 million back in 2023, and Drake revealed himself to be the buyer via Instagram. The ring was a more personal piece, as it bore the inscription “Pac & Dada 1996” on the inside, referencing his engagement to model Kidada Jones, which made it an even rarer find.

“What’s so special about this ring is that it shows him in a moment where he was not necessarily on the front lines as an artist, but just a man expressing his love for another person, and that’s beautiful to see,” said De La Soul’s Kelvin Mercer, a guest curator at the time of the sale.

As with anything Drake-related over the past year, it all somehow gets related to his Kendrick Lamar beef. The ring was also mentioned in the war of words when Dot changed the “Euphoria” lyrics at the Juneteenth Pop Out show, when he rapped, “Give me 2pac ring back and I might give you a little respect.”

Drake also has a decent amount of Pharrell’s N.E.R.D.-era jewelry that was also referenced in the beef when he told Kendrick, “You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house.”

With a new Tupac piece reportedly in Drizzy’s collection, see social media’s reaction below.

Drake Adding Tupac’s Death Row Chain To His Collection Leaves X Angry was originally published on cassiuslife.com

