While he usually steers clear of controversial topics, on Sunday night, he took to social media to voice his support for Tory Lanez, who’s currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for charges related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake posted a black-and-white photo of Lanez to his Instagram stories with a caption that read “3 you,” with the number three signifying a pair of opened handcuffs.

This is the first time Drizzy’s publicly advocated for Lanez’s release, but there were signs in the past.

On his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, he infamously made a pun about Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting, implying that she wasn’t telling the truth.

“This b-tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” he rapped on “Circo Loco.”

Fans were immediately shocked at Drake making light of such a serious situation and even garnered a response from Megan herself, who was upset at the lyrics.

“Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n—as especially RAP N-ggas ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she tweeted at the time. “People attack me y’all go up for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot.”

It all stems from an August 2020 pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house, when Megan –who was dating Lanez– at the time, left with the Canadian rapper. A heated exchange on the ride back home led to Megan getting shot in the foot and Lanez being jailed for assault with a semiautomatic handgun.

See how social media feels about Drake defending Lanez below.

Drake Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison & Immediately Sparks Backlash was originally published on cassiuslife.com