Concert tickets cost a grip now, but one fan got a hell of a show and a Hermès Birkin Bag that could probably have her set for life.

During a recent Los Angeles stop during his It Was All A Blur Tour, Drake decided to make one lucky fans night by giving her a pink Hermès Birkin 30 bag, reportedly worth up to $35,000.

Drake admitted in a 2017 interview to having a vast collection of the ridiculously expensive Hermès Birkin handbags for the lucky women he will eventually settle down and have children with that he won’t have to hide, said in other TikTok videos “make sure she has security on the way out,” so she can make it out with expensive souvenir.

He also told the crowd that “Drake ain’t cheap!” obviously, repeating the chant during the show.

As expected, X users hopped on the platform formerly known as Twitter to express interest in attending a Drake show in hopes of acquiring their very own Hermès Birkin bag.

“Drake handing out Birkin Bags. I need a ticket IMMEDIATELY!!!!,” one X user wrote.

“drake gave away a birkin at his last concert???? lemme go find these tickets,” another X user wrote.

Drake has been flaunting his wealth in many ways, whether it is purchasing for $3 million, allegedly, and then melting down Pharrell’s chains, getting his hands on Tupac Shakur’s crown ring, which sold for $1 million.

Hey Drizzy, can we hold something? Just saying.

You can see more reactions to Drake, aka Thugnificent, gifting a fan a Hermès Birkin 30 bag during his concert in the gallery below.

Drake Gifts Fan $37K Hermès Birkin Bag, X Users React To His Latest Flex was originally published on hiphopwired.com