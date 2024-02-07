CLOSE

but that’s not why he’s been trending.

With a quick glance on social media, you may have come across a video –that we won’t be sharing– that appears to show the 6 God pantless on his private jet with his phone in one hand and his you-know-what in the other.

The memes and jokes wrote themselves as everyone reacted, but the one person who seemed quiet was Drizzy himself. While he likely won’t make an official statement, he reportedly texted streamer Adin Ross about the leaked video.

It began while Ross was streaming and immediately sent Drake a voice note about him being caught in a compromising position.

“We was just looking at the s–t. It’s like crazy bro, like goddamn,” Ross said in the voice note. “You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one — but you’re also blessed to have a f–king missile.”

Later in the stream, Ross says Drake replied with “like eight laughing emojis” and said he might use the voice note as the intro to his next album. Drake has yet to confirm that it’s him in the X-rated video or that he spoke with Ross.

Social media, however, is more concerned with cracking jokes and complimenting him than whether the video is legit.

Warning: the thirst is real. See the reactions below.

Drake Reportedly Responds After X-Rated Video Leaked Online, X Continues To Thirst was originally published on cassiuslife.com