Drake Revealed As Owner Of Tupac’s Ring That Sold For Over $1M At Auction, Twitter More Concerned With Destroying Pharrell’s Old Jewelry

The rapper has stumbled into buying some of the most iconic pieces of memorabilia in hip-hop history and recently dropped a bag on some jewelry that once belonged to Tupac.

Pac’s gold, ruby, and diamond-encrusted crown ring was sold at a Sotheby auction earlier this month and was estimated to be worth somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000. However, the nostalgia tied to the ring –including Pac wearing it during one of his last public appearances at the 1996 MTV VMAs– helped it sell for more than $1 million.

The ring even has personal touches and is inscribed with “Pac & Dada 1996,” in reference to his engagement to actress and model Kidada Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones.

Pac’s godmother, Yaasmyn Fula, who brought the ring to Sotheby’s, says it was modeled after medieval kings of Europe and was commissioned after an eight-month stint in prison.

“What’s so special about this ring is that it shows him in a moment where he was not necessarily on the front lines as an artist, but just a man expressing his love for another person, and that’s beautiful to see,” said De La Soul’s Kelvin Mercer, a guest curator for the sale.

It was unclear who the final bidder was, but Drake revealed he was the newest owner by taking to Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of the gold ring with the flash to ensure he caught the shimmering diamonds.

While showing off his new jewels, he shouted out Travis Scott’s long-awaited album “UTOPIA.”

Drake has a penchant for buying jewelry previously owned by Hip-Hop legends and recently bought a bunch of pieces that Pharrell was selling, which Highsnobiety said included a gold Playstation Portable (PSP), Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D chain, Jacob & Co. BBC chain, and diamond-encrusted Oakley Razor Blade.

Most of the pieces were on display in his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video, but his feelings toward Pharrell may have changed since then.

He takes aim at Skateboard P as collateral damage in his ongoing beef with Pusha T and doesn’t seem too happy about his recent appointment as the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss /Give a f-ck about all of that heritage sh-t /Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that sh-t,” raps Drake on “MELTDOWN” featured on Travis Scott’s newly released UTOPIA album.

