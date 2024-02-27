Drake Shows Support for Tory Lanez… And Gets Promptly Roasted On X For It

CLOSE

Okay, sois no stranger to controversy nowadays. However, his recent IG Story post has fans completely up in arms… and rightfully so.

In the early morning hours of February 26, the “Certified Lover Boy” decided to post a photo of fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion a few years back. Drizzy captioned the photo with the message, “3 You.”

For those who don’t quite know what the caption means, it’s a variation of the term “3 up,” which, according to Urban Dictionary, means “to free somebody in jail.”

Now, Drake has been accused of subtly dissing Meg in the past. However, there’s nothing subtle about this message in support of the man who caused physical and emotional trauma by shooting her. Many see this as strange, especially since Drake and Tory were beefing just a few short years ago.

Needless to say…folks on X are dragging Drizzy by his bobo-adorned braids for this recent gesture… but don’t take our word for it.

